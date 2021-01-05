NBA
Yes, Your Favorite Team Would Be Better With James Harden
James Harden’s departure from Houston seems to be inevitable, but is he worth trading for? And would he really push some into NBA Finals consideration?
One of the storylines of the offseason was that former MVP James Harden had requested a trade from the franchise. Since then, much has been made of Harden’s attitude, off-court antics and increased weight to start the season, with many thinking their teams would be better off without him. But here’s the truth: Regardless of Harden’s locker room presence, nearly every team in the NBA would not just improve with the future Hall of Famer, but potentially become championship contenders.
Without dispute, Harden is one of the best 10 players in the NBA, and one could argue that he’s the best isolation scorer currently in the league. Harden has averaged at least 30 points per game every year since 2017 and at least 25 every year he’s been in Houston. Harden does all of this incredibly efficiently, shooting above 61 percent true shooting every year since 2016-17. The bearded star is also an elite playmaker, averaging 7.7 assists per game over his nine seasons with the Rockets.
It’s also worth noting that Harden rarely misses games, never playing less than 62 in a season. Despite Harden being very loudly criticized for his weight and effort level coming into the year, he’s still playing at an absurd level by averaging 37 points and 11 assists through three games on 72 percent true shooting.
The question that comes with Harden is often how he would fit with other elite players around the NBA. One of the teams frequently rumored to have a significant interest in Harden is the Brooklyn Nets, but would the fit work on that roster? But the notion that high-level superstars like Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving can’t share the ball and win while doing so is incorrect.
Of course, Irving played second fiddle to LeBron James in Cleveland, where they went to four NBA Finals in a row. Durant has featured in two of the most loaded rosters in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder – a team Harden was on – and the Golden State Warriors. Harden himself has succeeded around a variety of high-level NBA players throughout his career. Naturally, Harden and Chris Paul were one historically bad shooting night away from taking down the Warriors in the 2018 Western Conference Finals.
Alongside Russell Westbrook last season, the pair had the third- and sixth-highest usage rates in the NBA and Harden still averaged 34.3 points and 7.5 assists per game. If Harden were to end up in Brooklyn, one of the stars would have to take a backseat as a primary scorer, but all three are more than capable of doing that for the good of an NBA Championship.
Fit is less of a concern with a team like the Philadelphia 76ers, where Harden would theoretically slide right into that lineup alongside Embiid. The question there has been if the price of admission for Harden is too high for Philadelphia to pay. It’s been widely reported that a deal for Harden to the 76ers would likely have two-time All-Star Ben Simmons headed back to the Rockets along with additional assets.
Simmons is an excellent player and an All-NBA level distributor and defender, but Harden is one of the premier talents in basketball and would immediately help the 76ers elevate their profile to championship contender. Philadelphia’s offense is sitting at a 107.7 offensive rating, good for the 17th-best in the NBA. Since 2015-16, Harden has led Houston to a top 10 offensive rating and was only outside the top five on two occasions – eighth in 2015-16 and sixth last season. A top 10 offense to go along with Philadelphia’s elite defense puts them in a title conversation that Simmons is just unable to.
Another team that had links to Harden, albeit lightly, is the Denver Nuggets. As a team with an excellent young core, the Nuggets have long rumored to be involved when a superstar player becomes available – but with Harden, it may be time to pull the trigger. The Rockets reportedly expressed interest in Michael Porter Jr. as a player they’d target in a potential Harden trade, which had many wondering why the Nuggets would make that move.
Harden’s fit with the Nuggets is a bit more questionable than that of other teams. Denver runs its offense through Nikola Jokic, using him as the team’s primary facilitator while running a lot of delay dribble handoff action from the high post, while Jokic uses his passing ability to find open cutters and shooters. People often criticize Harden for his unwillingness to participate in offense off the ball, which could be a problem for the Nuggets as off-ball movement drives their offense.
However, Harden operating the two-man game with Jokic is hard not to be intrigued by. That action would give Harden tons of opportunities both as a scorer and a facilitator. Plus, it’s not a given that Harden wouldn’t be willing to work off-ball in Denver. But the defense is another reason to be hesitant as they’ve already got the 29th-ranked defensive rating in the NBA, allowing 116.1 points per 100 possessions.
Regardless, the path to the NBA Finals for the Nuggets isn’t clear with this roster – but with Harden, it becomes more visible. Porter Jr. is a talented player, but even without injury concerns, would he ever reach the heights that Harden has as a player? The Nuggets can’t sit on their hands forever and a player like Harden changes the team’s trajectory immediately upon arrival.
Looking at just Harden’s playoff and regular season numbers in Houston, his scoring doesn’t drop off much at first glance, averaging 29.7 points per game in the regular season and 28.4 in the postseason. However, his shooting numbers take a more noticeable dive, with his 61.3 percent true shooting in the regular season dropping to 57.8 in the playoffs. His offensive box plus-minus takes a plunge as well, falling from 7.1 to 6 during the postseason. These numbers are still very good, just not at the regular season level we’ve come to expect from Harden.
If he’s surrounded by other MVP level talents like Durant, Embiid or Jokic, that could take the pressure off of him as a scorer; a luxury Harden hasn’t had in the playoffs to date. Paul was never at that level as a shot creator, Westbrook struggled mightily in the postseason and before either of them, it was just Harden running the show. There’s also Harden’s contract, which has two years remaining on it after this season, and a $47 million player option on the final year. This only gives teams one year of sure-fire team control over Harden past this year, but as the Raptors showed with Kawhi Leonard, none of that matters if you win a championship.
While adding Harden isn’t without risk, the obvious rewards could be much sweeter. Harden is one of the league’s best, and if or when he is traded, it’ll be quickly apparent how much value he adds to any NBA roster.
NBA PM: The Phoenix Suns Are Legit Contenders
Are the Phoenix Suns truly a contender in a stacked Western Conference? Basketball Insiders examines the bold claim.
The 5-2 Phoenix Suns are off to their best start since the 2009-10 season, currently in second place in the Western Conference and looking like legitimate contenders so far. Their undefeated run in the bubble was one of the best stories last season, and the momentum seems to have carried over into this season.
The offseason addition of future Hall of Famer Chris Paul immediately raises both the Suns’ ceiling and floor. Paul lends a steady hand at point guard and one of the highest-IQ players the NBA has ever seen – while also easing some of the ball-handling responsibilities Devin Booker has handled up until this point.
Paring Paul with Booker gives the Suns two of the most elite shot makers in the league right now, plus two options that have proven they can close out games. The scary part is that Paul has got off to a slow shooting start at just 33.3 percent from three-point range, and 44.1 from mid-range.
Considering the team’s success thus far, it’s surprising that the duo hasn’t played all that well together. However, lineups that include one and not the other are doing well and are a huge reason the Suns are off to such a good start. Both Booker and Paul are both shooting and scoring at rates lower than we’ve seen from them in recent years, but expect those numbers to tick back up at some point.
But what truly makes them a dangerous team is that Paul and Booker are surrounded by knock-down shooters and an elite defense. They have a plethora of 3-and-D guys. Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder can all guard multiple positions and provide ample spacing for Paul to operate in the pick-and-roll or for Booker in isolation or post-ups.
Mikal Bridges, especially, has taken a leap this season by averaging 14.1 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game. He is shooting 46.3 percent from three-point range and owns only one turnover over seven games. Bridges is also one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA right now, so his growth as a player on both ends has been fun to watch. He can completely wreck the opposing team’s offensive sets single-handily and is one of the hardest guys to score on in isolation.
Deandre Ayton’s defense is also much improved, a seamless fit offensively with Paul and Booker. There’s still a lot of untapped potential when it comes to Ayton, but he seems to be headed in the right direction. The former No. 1 overall pick’s ability to shoot gives the Suns even more spacing. Ayton’s growth throughout the season will be something to monitor as it could very well be a determining factor in just how good this Suns team can really be.
Beyond that, Phoenix rocks a squad of playable guys that were either overlooked or didn’t work out in other places. Langston Galloway is an elite shooter who was picked up for cheap. Jevon Carter has struggled offensively, but his defense has been as good as ever.
Cameron Payne has continued his resurgence, continuing to drain threes at a high clip while also running the offense when Paul sits. Dario Saric has been fun, providing added playmaking to an already great passing team.
The Suns are forming an identity, namely a defensive one. They currently have a 104.4 defensive rating, which ranks third-best in the league, per NBA.com. They are also currently fourth in net rating – so they really dig-in on defense and play athletes that are not afraid to get physical.
The Suns’ offense, which currently ranks 12th-best with a 110.7 offensive rating, still has room for improvement. In lineups with Paul and Booker, Pheonix has struggled to this point. Regardless, they seem to understand how they want to play, coming in with the second-slowest pace.
While the season is still young, the Suns are showing signs that they are a legitimate contender. With talent and proper roster construction to finish top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating by the season’s end – so as familiarity and continuity grow amongst them, expect them to improve.
There’s a lot to be excited about in Phoenix – but who or what might push them over the top? Between Paul, Booker, Ayton, Bridges and more, it’ll be fun to find out.
NBA Daily: Josh Jackson At Home In Detroit
From the high of going fourth overall to playing in the G League, Josh Jackson has had an unusual career. After a hot start to the season in Detroit, is he ready to breakout?
Remember when Josh Jackson was a highly touted prospect out of the University of Kansas, and some people had him going ahead of Jayson Tatum in the 2017 NBA Draft? Yeah, he has not yet lived up to the potential that the Phoenix Suns saw in him when they took him to complement Devin Booker. Since getting picked fourth overall, he has played for Phoenix, the Memphis Grizzlies and their G League Affiliate, the Hustle, and now he’s lacing up his shoes for the Detroit Pistons. Jackson, a Detroit native, signed a two-year deal with the Pistons on Nov. 20, per Adrian Wojnarowski.
Detroit has taken on Jackson as a redemption project – he is only 23 years old, but he has yet to earn a stable role in the NBA. For starters, his three-point percentage (29.7 percent for his career) has taken a big hit since college (37.8 percent). There’s also the fact that he fell out of favor in the rotation due to Mikal Bridges and the trade for Kelly Oubre Jr. Plus, of course, the documented off-court incident at a Rolling Loud concert where Jackson got in trouble with law enforcement, on top of various other minor infractions that he had already committed in Phoenix. If this was not enough, he was suspended by the Hustle for violating team rules following a missed meeting.
Going from No. 4 overall to the G League by his third season, Jackson had to persevere to get himself back into the NBA and. in the face of adversity, he did just that. He played well enough in the G League to earn a Midseason All-NBA G League nomination and a call up to the NBA. He posted numbers of 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game in 26 outings, per Basketball-Reference.
His time in Memphis was largely forgettable, but he was a big factor for the team off the bench right before the COVID-19 pandemic. Jackson dropped 16, 19, 16, 17, and 15 points, respectively, in his last five games off the bench for Memphis before the bubble, often putting his strong all-around skillset on display. After the move to Orlando, Jackson was a non-factor for the Grizzlies 𑁋 only playing in four out of the team’s eight regular season games, and not seeing any playing time in the No. 8 seed play-in game.
As the 2020-21 season begins to get underway, Jackson has looked like a major steal for the Pistons. In their first game of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he came off the bench in a sixth-man role, dropping 19 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal in nearly 30 minutes.
Through the Pistons’ first five games, Jackson has averaged 16.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists, per Basketball-Reference. Jackson’s offensive game looks to be much improved this season, as he has found success in driving to the basket for contested lay-ups, and his defense remains above average. If he is to improve his long-range shot over the course of the season, he should take an even larger step forward as a player. But Jackson has shown promise this year though with three games shooting over 42 percent from three thus far.
In his postgame interview following the season opener, Jackson called himself “the jack of all trades” and “a guy who’s pretty adaptable,” per the Detroit Free Press. He then went on to say that he is always trying to find things he can do to improve the team however he can. Naturally, this is encouraging talk from a player whose morale and reputation have taken a big hit since entering the league.
During the game against the Celtics on Jan. 3, Jackson suffered what looked to be a pretty bad ankle injury. According to Pistons beat writer Rod Beard, he only sustained a right ankle sprain in the loss, so that is good news. But prior to the injury, he was again putting on a show for the Pistons, tallying 13 points, 2 assists, and 1 steal in only 14 minutes. His presence was big for Detroit as they were only trailing by one point at the time of his departure.
Jackson had been written off by many people as a bust, but his perseverance and solid play on the floor has suddenly led him to a starting role. His skillset and ability to impact a game when he is on the hardwood is undeniable – so, hopefully, he is able to return in a timely fashion from the right-ankle sprain.
Luckily, his career trajectory looks like it is trending upwards – and maybe he has finally found a home with the Pistons.
NBA Most Valuable Player Watch – Jan. 4
Basketball Insiders releases our first MVP rankings of the 2020-21 NBA season, with some surprises high on the board.
It’s still early in the 2020-21 season, yet there have been amazing performances every night across the NBA. And, because of those performances, fans have started to see which stars are have shone brightest and separated themselves from the pack early in the MVP race.
And so, each week at Basketball Insiders, we will be taking a look at our top candidates for the MVP award — here are a few that caught our attention through the first week of play.
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo
Despite a rollercoaster start to the year, Antetokounmpo is the MVP frontrunner through the first week of play. The Milwaukee Bucks have had a curious start, losing by 20 to the New York Knicks, proceeding to set the NBA record for 3-pointers in a near-50-point win over the Miami HEAT just to lose to the same team the very next day.
And yet, Antetokounmpo has continued to dominate every night while the Bucks’ highs have been high, as evidenced by their record-breaking performance against Miami. Elevated teammate play should help him win more down the stretch and Antetokounmpo will likely push for a triple-double on most nights. It also helps that Antetokounmpo is defending the award in a year where his prime competition hasn’t pushed too far forward quite yet.
2. Stephen Curry
Curry kicked off 2021 with a bang, giving fans the first 50-point game of the season and then some, going off for a career-high 62 points. Entering the game, Curry and the Golden State Warriors appeared to be in a lull despite Curry averaging well over 25 points per contest. Now, with Draymond Green back in action, the Warriors should push for a playoff spot if Curry can continue to go off.
Curry is averaging 32.3 points, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game on 45.8% shooting from the floor. Many across the NBA landscape pointed to the Warriors’ cold start and claimed that Curry couldn’t carry this roster to the playoffs. Clearly, he took notice, and will likely do everything in his power to help muster this team into the postseason.
3. Trae Young
Young has slowed down in the last couple of games, but there’s no denying the sheer impact he has had on turning around the Atlanta Hawks’ culture. The Hawks are 4-2 and Young is averaging 28.2 points and 8.3 assists per game on respectable efficiency.
There are two big tests that will determine the legitimacy of Young’s MVP campaign: the first being whether or not he can win against tougher competition, the second being the consistency with which he can get to the free throw line.
For the first point, three of the four Hawks wins have come against teams that weren’t expected to be very good this year: the Chicago Bulls, the Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Bulls could feasibly make the play-in tournament in the East, but that’ll be an uphill battle. Detroit is a pleasant surprise with its competitiveness but is still 1-5 while the Grizzlies have been without Jaren Jackson Jr.
The fourth win came from a game against a Brooklyn Nets team that just lost Spencer Dinwiddie and is currently 3-4. If Young can come away from a stretch next week that sees the Portland Trail Blazers, the Phoenix Suns, the Utah Jazz and the Philadelphia 76ers with numerous wins, it’ll boost his MVP stock tremendously.
As for the second point, Young has struggled with getting to the foul line recently and it has noticeably affected his scoring output. In the first four games, Young averaged over 15 free throw attempts per game and averaged 33 points. In the last two games, however, he’s averaged just four free throw attempts and put up just 18.5 points per game.
Obviously it’s a small sample size. But, if this trend continues, it will affect Young’s MVP eligibility going forward.
4. Joel Embiid
It might be a surprise to some to see Embiid this high. And, while it is early in the season, Embiid has the Philadelphia 76ers tied with the Phoenix Suns for best record in the league. Embiid has been simply unstoppable, finally armed with a roster that suits his skillset.
Embiid is currently averaging 25 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per game on 53.9% shooting from the floor and a 40% clip from deep. Combine that with the fact that the Sixers are 5-0 when Embiid plays, with their only loss being a 24-point blowout against the Cleveland Cavaliers without him, and his MVP case is rock solid.
It’s still too early in the season to determine whether or not Embiid will remain this high for long, but a different coaching culture and teammates like Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris have helped spark what seems to be a 76ers turnaround after they disappointed last year.
5. James Harden
Harden would likely be higher on this list if the situation regarding his trade demand wasn’t so murky and if he had more games under his belt. Alas, Harden has only appeared in three games due to game postponements and COVID-19 tracing protocols.
When the Rockets are fully healthy, however, the lineup is loaded with its guard and center rotations. Between John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins, who both look healthy, Harden and Christian Wood, who could legitimately play his way into the All-Star Game if he continues his play, Houston has the players to boost Harden’s case even further.
However, the full lineup has played in just one game together, a three-point win over the Sacramento Kings. And, while Harden has appeared in just three games, he’s still averaged 37 points, 5.3 rebounds and 11 assists per game while shooting a nearly 50/40/90 line — quite impressive to say the least.
Even if Harden gets traded this season, with numbers like these, there’s no way he doesn’t shoot up this ladder as the year goes on.
6. LeBron James
James is obviously timeless and the Los Angeles Lakers don’t appear to be taking any breaks as they boast a 5-2 record with a seemingly improved roster from last season. Gone are Danny Green, Avery Bradley and JaVale McGee and in are Wesley Matthews, Dennis Schroder, Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell.
This crew is one of the best James has ever played with and he will do everything in his power to capitalize on the strength of one of the deepest teams in the league. James will perennially be in this conversation and will probably move up the ladder as the season goes on.
Honorable Mention: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown
While players like Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant are sure to rise up these rankings as the season goes on, there’s a pair that deserves mentioning right now: the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — two players that have gone above and beyond for the Celtics to start the year in the absence of Kemba Walker.
The Boston Celtics, much like all other Eastern Conference teams, have struggled to put their best foot forward and sit at a 4-3 record after a near-loss to the Pistons, a team that Boston had already lost to on New Year’s Day.
However, both Tatum and Brown have looked stellar to begin the year, with Tatum knocking in the game-winner against Detroit and Brown hitting his career-high of 42 points against the Grizzlies. Both players are currently averaging what would be career-highs across the board.
Tatum is averaging career-highs in points, rebounds and assists per game with a career-low in fouls per game while Brown is averaging career-highs in points, assists, steals and blocks per game on a ridiculously good 59.8% from the floor and 42.5% clip from deep.
If either of those players’ lines can stand out as the norm, either or both will be in the MVP conversation.
As previously mentioned, it is still early in the season — our ladder could look completely different as soon as next week as a host of different players sit just outside the conversation. That said, be sure to check out next week’s edition to see if any of those guys can garner some serious consideration.
