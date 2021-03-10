Legacy
Young NBA Players To Watch In 2021
The NBA is one of the most-watched sports in America and the players are adored by fans. While some of the players have been on the court for many years and have become household names, others are just starting out but have a great future ahead of them.
In this guide, we thought we would look at some of the young NBA players that you should be watching in 2021. Read on to hear which top up-and-coming players made this list!
Patrick Williams
At just 19 years old, Patrick Williams is currently a rookie that we must all be watching. He is currently playing as number 9 for the Chicago Bulls and is building a notable reputation for himself. He has already proved himself as a bench player at FSU and earned various awards doing so. This 6’8” player is certainly one to watch.
James Wiseman
Did you know that James Wiseman is only 19 years old and is already 7’1”? If you were a betting man, you’d probably take one look at the NBA odds and consider placing a bet on Wiseman when he plays for the Golden State Warriors. This player showed a lot of potential so far and is shaping up to be one of the most popular players of the future.
Killian Hayes
Killian Hayes is another 19-year-old to make our list and he is currently playing for the Detroit Pistons. Killian is 6’5” tall and already has a nickname, as he is known as “Kill”. It is expected that this player out of France is going to get a lot of minutes on the court this season so don’t take your eyes off him if you are a Pistons fan.
R.J Hampton
R.J. Hampton has previously played overseas, and he is one of the only American rookies to have done this so far. He is currently playing as number 13 for the Denver Nuggets and is 19 years old. Fans of Hampton call him Hamptime. He is 6’5” tall and shows a lot of potential to become one of the notable players in the NBA.
LaMelo Ball
Are you a Charlotte Hornets fan? If you are then you might already recognise the last young NBA player on our list, LaMelo Ball. This player is 19 years old and is 6’7”. His nickname is Melo, and he plays as number 2 for the team. It is expected that he will have an immediate effect on the success of the Charlotte Hornets.
Watch Out
Some of the NBA all stars should be worried about their positions with these young players coming up the ranks. They have shown a lot of potential and are set to really make an impact on their teams. It won’t be long before they are moving around and joining some of the biggest teams in the NBA.
Make sure to keep an eye on all of these rookies!
How are NBA Betting Odds Generated?
For years, the NBA betting industry was a domain of old-school Vegas bookmarkers. Things have changed in recent years, thanks to tech advances and the growth of online bookmarkers. However, one question remains; how do bookmarkers determine NBA betting odds?
Well, since the early days of NBA betting, bookmarkers’ aim was balancing the action on both sides of wagers. The advent of algorithms and betting software hasn’t changed that. NBA betting odds are designed to ensure equal action from each side of a betting line. When generating odds for an NBA game, bookmarkers don’t focus on creating a probable or actual picture of the reality. Instead, they aim at mitigating their risk.
The Making of Odds in a Tech-Savvy World
In years gone by, bookmarkers primarily relied on power rankings and their “gut feeling” in odds making. Today, the process is aided by computing power. Odds makers rely in statisticians and mathematicians who pore over large volumes of data besides incorporating trends into the process.
Understanding bettors’ behavior, mitigating risk mathematically, and determining the general public’s reaction to lines of play also play a role in the odd generation process. By incorporating the insight of statisticians and mathematicians into the odd-making process, betting odds have become more precise and quantifiable.
Rather than relying on instinct and experience alone, NBA bookmarkers synthesize mathematical knowledge and the understanding of risk and probability to create the most accurate lines. Any successful bettor will tell you that the more accurate a betting line is, the more profitable it is to bookmarkers.
Money Line Bets vs. Point Spread Bets
In every NBA game, there’s typically an underdog and a favorite. When it comes to betting odds, a point spread determines the victory margin. Thus, a betting line for an NBA game may look like this:
Denver Nuggets (-182) vs. Chicago Bulls (+145)
If you’re making a money line bet, these numbers clearly show who’s the favorite. Thus, if you bet on the Nuggets at (-182), it means you should wager $182 to win $100 on your bet. Conversely. If you bet $100 on the Bulls at (+145), you could win $110.
In point spread bets, the favorite team’s margin of victory is estimated as a line, thus making the content even from a betting perspective. Point spread bets often have similar or the same odds irrespective of the selection you make. If more money is placed on one team, bookmarkers often adjust their betting lines of odds to factor in the heavy action, thus hedging their bets.
In a points spread bet such as Denver Nuggets (-2) vs. Chicago Bulls (+2), the Nuggets are the favorites. Therefore, you will only win your bet if they win by over two points. Moreover, you’ll still win the bet if the Bulls lose by less than two points and you’ve waged your money on the Nuggets.
Why NBA Betting Odds Tend to Change
Betting odds are often formulated to help bookmarkers predict the outcomes of games. The odds tend to change depending on the betting action. Thus, it’s best to look at different bookmarkers for odds and lines since this will give you an edge when betting on games.
The idea behind comparing different bookmarkers’ odds is that some websites may have more action on one side. This explains why NBA betting websites tend to display different betting odds, lines, and point spreads for the same games. Thus, checking out multiple betting sites will give you the best edge on your bets.
Finding the most attractive betting odds for a specific NBA game can be challenging. It’s best to remember that NBA lines rarely move at all. Depending on your strategy, you can either lock your bet the moment the line is produced, or you can wait a little bit more to see whether there will be a change. Also, be on the lookout for prop bets that give you a bang for your buck.
Ways to Improve Basketball Shooting Percentage
We are sure you are probably thinking how do the basketball players manage to score so effortlessly each and every time, and have such great shooting percentages, right? Well we have compiled you a list of ways that you can personally improve yourself. Of course, we would not say you will be NBA ready immediately, as it will take time to do so! So, get ready to practice and take our lead, by following through on the tips that we suggest!
In the meantime, while you practice your shooting skills, bet on those that have got excellent aim and shooting percentage
Tip number one: Eyes on the prize
You will need to set your eyes on the target and of course, have your eyes on the prize! NBA players are not players for nothing. They know what they want, so they go get it! By locating the rim, you will give your brain the time it needs to subconsciously aim for the rim of the net and get that ball in there! By building this habit in practice, it really does help your shooting percentage, without a doubt.
Tip number two: Hold the follow-through
You may have actually heard of this one before, but it is very true. When you hold your follow, it can help improve any shooting issues you may have leading up to the point of your being about to shoot. The movement is concise and helps aim a lot for many players. Lebron James mentioned how this was his top go-to goal.
Tip number three: Have a relaxed wrist movement
This one is super legit as you essentially can have better control of the ball if you happen to relax the wrist movement. If you have a stiff wrist, it can actually incur extra bounce, a movement that will defer the concise direction of your throw. Without even actually thinking too much, this can be a habit that you keep on top of, and use within every shooting spur within a game, or practice.
Tip number four: Try a different colored ball
This tip may seem a little crazy, but believe us, it helps extremely. Why? Because you actually can visually see the ball rotation and that can help you improve the moments up and leading to your shot, especially when you are aiming.
Tip number five: Master the normal shot before you start with Kobe’s air shot
So many people starting out with basketball are very mesmerized by Kobe’s amazing air shot and for that reason, they start off with something that is considered to be one of the hardest moves within basketball. While it is an epic move, we definitely would not recommend beginners start with this, as it decreases your shooting percentage massively, being that you have less control over the ball. Kobe has been in the game for a very long time, and while he has left the aspiring basketballers with amazing hacks and tricks, god rest his soul, that kind of move is what we call freakishly amazing and insane! Who knows? Maybe you will be able to adapt to this move and try it out for yourself one day, but make sure you clean the normal shot first, as that will be your go-to.
Tip number 6: Do not think of how your shot will go in live games
It is obvious that you will want to conquer your shot within a game, and thinking about its technicality before you do it, is all you want to do. Yet subconsciously, this will increase doubts and anxiety within the game that may put you off actually performing in the way that you should. You will miss some shots, that is natural. Yet, the more you think, the more it can mess with your confidence and head. So, do not overthink everything too much and just go with the flow.
By telling yourself that you do not care about whether you make the shot each and every time you attempt to shoot, you will subconsciously be able to develop a very laid-back approach when it comes to you and your shooting attitude. Remember, the calmer you are, the more control you will have over your gameplay and shots.
Tip number 7: Develop the optimal Arc
Some statistical facts for you now, to blow your mind. Did you know, when you shoot with a 35-degree arc, it has only a 6 percent chance of creating a clear shot, while the rest of the probability will be that you hit the rim. So you have to make sure that is near perfect. The more you increase the arc, the more your shot will have a greater degree of error, so optimizing it, will make sure that you have less margins of error. You will know that you have perfected your shot, due to less and less attempts actually hitting the basketball rim. It will eventually become a unified rhythm within your gameplay.
Tip number 8: Watch back on some gameplay shots
By watching back on past games and shots by many prestigious players, you will be able to see their techniques of having a great shooting percentage. You will of course need to have great attention to detail, to identify patterns and trends with each player’s shooting style. Nevertheless, it is actually a great way of self-improvement. You could incorporate from what you see, to your everyday play. Slow playback is a great way of seeing how the Lakers manage to make their shots count. They did win the most recent season to pass, did they not? So, make sure you learn from their mistakes and spot where you can improve. A wise man will always learn from the mistakes of others.
Tip number 9: Film your shots
The best way to visually see where you are heading when you are leading up to a shot and actually making it, is by filming. There you can repeat with a slow playback and see exactly what needs improvement from your shooting game. It is a whole new world of reflection when you managed to sit back and criticize your gameplay from your own vision. Playing and seeing is a completely different vibe entirely. So, make sure that you see yourself doing it!
Once you have made a habit of playing back your shots when you practice, you will need to immediately make it your mission to improve. The sooner you are conscientious of your shooting, the more you will embody a better shooting percentage. Correcting your shot is imperative and a habit. If you do not see that you fix it, it could ultimately get worse and you will then find it harder to improve on. We are creatures of habit after all.
Tip number 10: Keep your motion balanced
When you do not have control over your motion, that will of course mean that you will not be able to control the shot that you are about to make, for that reason, you will need to work on stopping the jerky movements and giving your shots one complete unified movement, with absolute control and balance. If you do not have balance. That will ultimately affect your margin of error ever so slightly. This should help you be more consistent, for your information.
Tip number 11: Practice 50 shots before a big game
Before a huge game, make sure you practice your hits and hit up to 50 shots before a game, with your practiced, strong focus and balance when you shoot. If you practice and start strong, you will of course go out with far greater confidence overall, so it would definitely be within your favor. Remember, the sooner you are aware of your abilities, you will go out there and make your talent shown because you will have complete control over your shots.
2021 NBA Predictions
2019/20
Whether you were betting for your team or not, there's no way of denying the fact that the 2020 NBA season was a strange one. The chaos that COVID-19 introduced into all of our lives bled into the sports world and, in doing so, ensured that the National Basketball Association was suspended – just a few months after the death of one of the league's greatest sons, Kobe Bryant.
If nothing else, the incentive of going on to try and claim yet another NBA championship in the name of Black Mamba was always going to be one of the most powerful driving forces the Los Angeles Lakers could have. With LeBron James serving as their shining light they were the favourites for large portions of the campaign and they were able to take that through to the NBA bubble that was introduced after the pandemic broke out.
The Milwaukee Bucks continued to prove why they’re one of the most exciting teams in professional basketball, and guided by Giannis Antetokounmpo aka “The Greek Freak” they were always going to enjoy some success. Alas, after making it into the postseason, they were unable to maintain the same kind of regular season momentum they had previously enjoyed, and they wound up dipping out of the playoffs thanks to the Miami Heat.
The same Heat would go on to knock out the Boston Celtics, setting up an East vs West clash against the aforementioned Lakers. It’s safe to say the series was far more competitive than most could’ve envisaged with Jimmy Butler doing everything in his power to help Miami succeed. In the end, the Lakers and LeBron took home the crown, setting them up for a season in which the target was well and truly placed on their back.
2020/21
It doesn't matter whether you like betting for your team or not, because this NBA season is as unpredictable as they come. With the pandemic still looming large nobody really knows if the season is going to be completed in its entirety and even if it is, it's probably going to look very different to what many of us have expected. Still, the basketball we've been allowed to watch so far has given us cause for optimism with plenty of teams riding high and reminding us all why we love this sport so very much.
Our aim is to give you a glimpse into what you can expect to see between now and the scheduled NBA Finals, and beyond that, it’s up to you, the fans, to sink your teeth into some of this glorious action.
With that being said, it’s time to run through the teams we believe you should all be keeping an eye on.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are going to be the favourites to win the NBA title again this year. Off the back of LeBron's continued rise to legendary status and the complete nature of their squad, they possess the sort of chemistry that is just mind boggling in how scary it is. They're not just good, they're great.
Los Angeles Clippers
They’ve been known and joked about as the great underachievers in the National Basketball Association for years now with the Clippers failing to take the power of the city away from their superior neighbours. If they’re ever going to find a way to change the status quo in that, though, you’d have to think Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be at the heart of it.
Both are natural winners with Leonard, in particular, being the sort of player who is more than capable of dragging a franchise to the finals.
Phoenix Suns
For years now the Phoenix Suns have been viewed as little more than a joke team in the Western Conference, but in the seeding games once the NBA returned from its break, they set themselves up as a team to watch in the future. They’ve kept that trend going into the first few games of the new season as Mikal Bridges and Chris Paul search for a brighter future that includes a few late runs deep into the playoffs.
Golden State Warriors
It’s time to stop pretending like the Golden State Warriors are dead and buried in this league because they’re not. Sure, their form has dipped in a dramatic way in the last few years, but ruling them out would be the biggest mistake of all. Steph Curry doesn’t know how to quit and he’ll want to prove that over the course of the next few years, and that means the rest of the NBA should be very afraid.
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will get the Celtics back to the top of the mountain if it is the last thing they do and that is a near enough guarantee. Boston is a city of champions and that’s been the case for longer than most of us care to remember, and even though they’ve been positioned as the villains for years now, all they really want is to have their hand raised in victory once again.
Philadelphia 76ers
Remember a few years back when the Sixers were laughed out of every building they played in? Well, that doesn’t happen anymore. Instead of just having one or two veterans or young stars leading the charge, there’s a community feel to the operation that has been put in place in Philly. They’re not always pretty, but you don’t need to be to win the big one.
Milwaukee Bucks
The Greek Freak needs to prove that he has what it takes to guide Milwaukee to the big dance, especially when you consider the fact that he’s in the prime of his career. He won’t get many better opportunities than right now to guide his team through the East, and if he can just find that chemistry with the rest of the starters on a consistent basis, they should have no issue in going straight to the top of the mountain.
Brooklyn Nets
Kevin Durant now knows what it feels like to taste success at the very highest level, and he wants to bring that winning vibe to Brooklyn. Despite their .500 start they are beginning to gather some pace in a league that we all know to be pretty unforgiving at the worst of times. If they remain focused, the Finals could be in sight for them.
Denver Nuggets
Whatever you do, do not rule out the Denver Nuggets. They have more heart than most of the teams in the West combined and that makes them a threat in every single playoff game they play – if they get there, of course.
Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler may be anonymous right now and the Heat might be out of the playoff picture, but we all know there's a good chance that won't last very long. A nice run of wins will get them right back on track.
PREDICTION: Los Angeles Lakers defeat Milwaukee Bucks 4-2 to win 2021 NBA Finals