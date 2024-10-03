5-Star Recruit Tounde Yessoufou Commits to Baylor

Five-star small forward Tounde Yessoufou committed to Baylor on Wednesday, giving head coach Scott Drew his fifth consecutive recruiting class with a five-star prospect. Yessoufou, 18, chose the Bears over Arizona State and USC after visiting the Baylor campus in August.

Five-star recruit Tounde Yessoufou moved to the United States from Benin, Africa, at the age of 15

“Honestly, it felt like home,” Yessoufou told ESPN. “It’s a small, tight-knit community where everyone genuinely cares for each other. I can focus on myself and my goals without distractions, and their strong faith in God really stood out to me.

“The program felt special because of their style of play and winning spirit. They’ve consistently been champions, and I was impressed by their two freshmen, who have a real shot at getting drafted this year.”

Yessoufou came to the United States from Benin, Africa, at the age of 15. During his visit to the Baylor campus, he was in awe of Drew’s coaching and developmental program. The 6-foot-5 Beninese hooper said he believes Drew will help him reach his goal of playing in the NBA.

“I selected Scott Drew because he seems authentic,” he said. “While other schools had their merits, I trust my instincts, and his track record speaks for itself. He’s been at Baylor for over 23 years, which means a lot to me. He knows what it takes to be a winner and a champion. Watching their practice showed me how much trust he has in his players, pushing them to reach their full potential.

“Their plan is to help me grow as a player, but what stood out the most was how much they believe I can make a big impact on the program with my defense and scoring ability. I truly believe Baylor can help me reach my ultimate goal of making it to the NBA.”

Baylor’s backcourt rotation consists of senior starters Jeremy Roach, Jayden Nunn along with freshman guard V.J. Edgecombe

According to 247Sports, Tounde Yessoufou will have the opportunity to impress NBA scouts while with the Bears. Two of Baylor’s projected backcourt starters, Jeremy Roach and Jayden Nunn, are seniors.

V.J. Edgecombe is also a projected top-five pick. Drew and his staff are working on a string of one-and-done perimeter players. The current number stands at three.

Yessoufou, who currently attends Saint Joseph High School (California), is ranked No. 18 in the ESPN 100 for the 2025 class. He’s the No. 5 small forward in the country. He averaged 16.9 points and 4.7 rebounds on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring.

Additionally, the young standout ranked fourth in scoring at the Nike Peach Jam in July, averaging 21.8 points and shooting nearly 39% from 3-point range in five games.

Although Yessoufou is Baylor’s first commitment in the 2025 class, his signing marks the fifth straight class in which the Bears have landed a five-star prospect.

Edgecombe (No. 3 in 2024) committed in January, and Ja’Kobe Walter (No. 8 in 2023), Keyonte George (No. 6 in 2022) and Kendall Brown (No. 17 in 2021) signed in the three previous classes.