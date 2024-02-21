Former Houston Rockets guard/forward Robert Reid passed away at his Houston home Monday following treatment for cancer, the Rockets announced Tuesday in a statement.

Reid played a total of 919 NBA games (366 starts), averaging 11.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 45.8% from the floor and 73.2% at the foul line.

In 13 seasons, he amassed 10,448 points, 4,168 rebounds, 2,500 assists, 973 steals, and 403 blocks. The Rockets selected Reid 40th overall in the 1977 NBA Draft out of St. Mary’s University in San Antonio.

The Fertitta Family and the Houston Rockets are deeply saddened by the passing of former player, Robert Reid, whose contributions were instrumental in guiding the Houston Rockets to their first two NBA Finals appearances in 1980-81 and 1985-86. pic.twitter.com/6fc5dyLqDA — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 20, 2024



Reid spent the first 10 seasons (1977-82, 1983-88) of his career in Houston. He helped the Rockets reach the NBA Finals twice, losing to the Boston Celtics in 1981 and 1986.

“I have had the privilege of knowing Robert for over 40 years, and his presence always brought joy and positivity to any room he entered,” Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta said in a statement. “I will never forget watching the Rockets teams he was a part of in the 80s compete in the Finals and the love he had for the game.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Diana, and all those who held him dear. Robert’s absence will be deeply felt, and he will be fondly remembered.”

Robert Reid helped the Houston Rockets defeat the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1986 West Final

Reid’s most iconic moment was his clutch, game-tying 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter of Game 5 of the 1986 Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

His unlikely shot helped rally Houston to defeat the Lakers and reach the 1986 NBA Finals.

Additionally, Reid played all 82 games with the Rockets in the 1980-81 season, averaging career highs of 15.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game.

He played alongside future Hall of Famers Moses Malone and Calvin Murphy.

People forget that Robert Reid was the second leading scorer on the 1981 Rockets team that went to the Finals. Also without his 3 that tied the game vs the Lakers in the 86 Conference Finals that Ralph Sampson miracle shot wouldn’t have happened.

RIP Rockets legend Robert Reid. pic.twitter.com/3QKzrsq9tb — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) February 20, 2024



The 6-foot-8 guard/forward retired briefly, citing religious reasons before the 1982-83 season. He later returned for the 1983-84 season after moving to Miami, Florida, and prioritizing his Pentecostal faith.

Reid currently ranks eighth in Rockets history in points (8,823) and rebounds (3,706), 10th in assists (2,253), fourth in games (762), fifth in steals (881), and ninth in blocks (364).

Furthermore, Reid went on to play for the expansion club, Charlotte Hornets, during their inaugural season in 1988-89, averaging 14.7 points per game.

Then he played for the Portland Trail Blazers (1989-90 season) and ended his career with the Philadelphia 76ers (1990-91 season).

During his retirement, Reid hosted basketball clinics for young athletes across the globe.