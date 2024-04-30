Did LeBron James just play his last game in a purple and gold jersey?

At some point during this first-round playoff series, we actually believed that if any duo would be able to overcome a 3-0 deficit, it would be LeBron James and Anthony Davis. After they beat the Nuggets this weekend, it seemed more than possible, but Jamal Murray quickly put that dream to rest with last night’s buzzer-beater.

Despite the disappointment around the Lakers camp, there still is a sense of optimism that this core could eventually conquer another NBA title, as they did back in 2020. According to sources around the league, the 39-year-old’s “continued ability to stave off Father Time” alongside AD “coming off perhaps his most complete season as a Laker” left the team “believing that the championship window for this core has not closed.”

However, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin shared that a team source revealed that Darvin Ham’s coaching role is “very much in jeopardy.” “The job of a coach is to make the best out of what you have,” he expressed. “And he wasn’t doing that.”

"The Lakers are all in on bringing LeBron James back & they'll have to figure out how long he wants to play exactly.. The Lakers very much have interest in drafting Bronny James" ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/C9B98p1YFR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 30, 2024

The insider then explained that the Los Angeles club seems ready for a change at the helm, as even Ham seems open to this outcome. “If a different voice is needed to lead the group, the franchise will make the financial commitment to do so,” the tactician said.

After last night’s elimination from the playoffs, yet again at the hands of the Denver team, the Lakers starting big man was asked if he would recruit his co-star to remain in California for his final years as a professional. “Absolutely, I feel like we complement each other, we have done something special together,” Davis said.

“Good thing about it, I’m going to be with him all summer, so have a lot of conversations and things like that. He know how I feel about him… If he kind of asks my opinion or whenever we talk about it, I’m obviously going to try to recruit him back,” he assured, as both have been selected to play in the Paris Olympics.

After they combined for 59 points in Game 3’s 112-105 loss, LeBron shared a similar sentiment to AD’s. “We know what it takes to win a championship and how damn near perfect you got to be,” he said about their partnership. “That’s not like something that’s so crazy to obtain.”

The Lakers are reportedly “very open” to trade for Bronny James during this summer’s NBA Draft and keep LeBron happy

Once Monday’s game was over, the NBA’s oldest player was asked if this had been his last game with the purple and gold jersey. The league’s all-time leading scorer wasn’t too sure about it. “I’m not going to answer that. Appreciate it,” he said postgame.

The Los Angeles club is ready to do whatever it takes to keep their superstar within the team, and are now reportedly “very open” to add Bronny James to the roster. This would occur either through the NBA Draft in June or as an undrafted free agent, while the 39-year-old is expected to play “up to two more season.”

If the Lakers are able to add LeBron’s son to the squad, it would fulfill his dream of playing with him before his imminent retirement. Back in January 2022, the superstar told the press that this was his last desire after his Hall of Famer 21-year career.

“I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny. Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him… But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure,” he expressed.