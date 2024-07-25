Andrew Nembhard, Pacers Agree to Three-Year Contract Extension

The Indiana Pacers have been busy this offseason solidifying their core. The team has reportedly agreed to terms with the young Andrew Nembhard on a three-year, $59 million contract extension. Indiana already extended their star power forward, Pascal Siakam, earlier this offseason. With this latest move, it appears as if the team is ready to mold and cultivate their supporting cast around the star duo of Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton. Given the promise Andrew Nembhard showed last season for the Pacers, it makes sense why the organization wants him to play a key role for them the next few seasons.

Andrew Nembhard’s Potential

Nembhard showed solid potential this past season. He showed why the Pacers are so high on him going forward which is a major reason Indiana granted him his three-year contract extension. Last year, Nembhard tallied 14.9 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.3 total rebounds per game while averaging a field goal percentage of 46.7 percent during the postseason. On top of this, he also shot an efficient 56.0 percent from the field to go along with a three-point shooting percentage of 48.3 percent during the Eastern Conference Finals.

During the regular season, the former 31st overall pick logged numbers of 9.2 points, 4.1 assists, 0.9 steals per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 55.7 percent while playing 25.0 minutes per game. Given Nembhard’s ability to drive the lane and score with ease, some have likened him to Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks. He is a terrific mid-range threat and will continue to develop into a terrific scorer which will give the Pacers another offensive threat to supplement the team’s already high-powered offense.

Indiana Looking to Solidify Their Core for the Future

The Indiana Pacers made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals last year. While some luck and key injuries played a role, the fact remains that Indiana still handled business and made a deep playoff run in the Eastern Conference. The move to bring in Pascal Siakam was instrumental, and Tyrese Haliburton continues to flourish as one of the most elite floor generals in the league. Indiana has a solid young core and if they play their cards correctly, they could be a fixture in the Eastern Conference postseason picture for years to come. Especially if players such as Andrew Nembhard continue to improve year after year and take on more basketball responsibilities.