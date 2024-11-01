Ron Artest III, the son of All-Star forward Ron Artest, who changed his name to Metta World Peace and then to Metta Sandiford-Artest, celebrated Halloween on Thursday night dressed as his ex-NBA star father from his infamous “Malice at the Palace” brawl.

Ron Artest III wore his father’s torn No. 91 Pacers jersey from the infamous “Malice at the Palace” brawl

As many fans can tell, Artest’s 25-year-old son is a spitting image of the 2010 NBA champ. He took a photo of himself while sporting his dad’s torn No. 91 Pacers jersey, referencing the crazy, memorable fight for his followers.

The Pacers were leading the Pistons 97-82 with about 45 seconds left on Nov. 19, 2004. While trailing by 15 points, Detroit’s Ben Wallace took a hard foul from Artest near the hoop.

Ron Artest III is dressed as his father for Halloween. 😅 [H/T: IG// @ronron] pic.twitter.com/I652NXW06g — BASKETBALL ON 𝕏 (@BASKETBALLonX) November 1, 2024

The play appeared to be a typical common foul. However, Wallace, who was clearly frustrated with the entire game, shoved Ron Artest across the court.

Both team benches emptied to help control the fight. The feud seemed over after Wallace and Artest were separated, but then Pistons fan John Green threw a beer at Artest, who was laying on the scorers table.

Artest then charged the crowd, provoking an unforgettable brawl at the Palace.

NBA suspended Artest for 86 games without pay

Pacers players Stephen Jackson and Jermaine O’Neal rushed to help Artest, but both players ended up fighting other fans. Detroit’s Rasheed Wallace was unable to break up the brawl.

Ron Artest returned to the court and was confronted by two fans. Artest punched one fan. O’Neal intervened by punching the other fan in the jaw.

The Palace announcer repeatedly asked fans to leave in a futile attempt to end the chaos. Fans and players threw hands for several minutes, and the game was ultimately called off.

Spectators booed the players as they were escorted off the court by police, being pelted by beverages and also a folding chair. Nine fans were injured, two were taken to the hospital.

Artest was suspended 86 games without pay as a result, which remains the longest punishment for an on-court infraction in NBA history. Jackson received a 30-game suspension, O’Neal had to sit for 15 games, and Wallace was suspended six games.