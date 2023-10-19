Main Page
Which NBA Teams Have The Most Cap Space In 2023?
Here are the NBA teams that have the most cap space entering the 2023-24 season. The league’s salary cap is projected to reach $136 million, with a $165 million luxury tax.
In the 2022-23 season, each team signed players and made trades while operating under a salary cap of $123 million. Check out which NBA teams hold the most cap space as of October 2023.
5.) Indiana Pacers: -$3.54 million
Indiana had $32.15 million available to spend this offseason. At the moment, the Pacers are $3.54 million over the mark. Indiana’s total cap for the 2023-24 season is $139.56 million.
However, the Eastern Conference club is still in better shape than 25 other teams. In July, Tyrese Haliburton re-signed on a five-year, $205.9 million contract extension.
Other players signed include Jarace Walker (four years, $27.57 million) and Ben Sheppard (four years, $13.02 million). Plus, Bruce Brown Jr. (two years, $45 million) as well. Brown, 27, won an NBA championship with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets last season.
4.) Orlando Magic: -$3.33 million
Next, the Orlando Magic are over by $3.33 million. Orlando’s total cap is $139.35 million for the 2023-24 season. As a matter of fact, the Magic are just one of the few NBA teams with a bright future ahead, based on young talent alone.
Markelle Fultz is the highest-paid player on the Magic, with an estimated salary of $17 million for this upcoming season. Although Jonathan Isaac has a $17.4 million salary, this amount is only partially guaranteed.
The second-highest paid player is Wendell Carter Jr., who is set to earn $13.05 million in 2023-24. In July, the Magic signed Anthony Black (four years, $32.92 million) and Jett Howard (four years, $23.17 million). Joe Ingles (two years, $22 million) and Moritz Wagner (two years, $16 million) also inked deals.
3.) San Antonio Spurs: -$2.98 million
Additionally, the San Antonio Spurs held a budget of $37.47 million at the beginning of the 2023 offseason. As of October, the Spurs hold -$2.98 million in cap space. San Antonio’s total cap is almost $139.01 million. Keldon Johnson is the highest-paid player on the team, with a 2023-24 salary of $20 million.
The second-highest paid player is Doug McDermott. Likewise, No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama is projected to make $12.16 million during his rookie season.
During the offseason, San Antonio reached deals with Julian Champagnie (four years, $12 million) and Tre Jones (two years, $19 million). Also, Sandro Mamukelashvili (one year, $2.02 million) and Sidy Cissoko (three years, $5.23 million).
On Oct. 3, the Spurs also inked Devin Vassell to a five-year, $135 million extension. The deal includes $11 million in incentives, bringing the max value to $146 million.
2.) Utah Jazz: $41,629
Furthermore, the Utah Jazz entered the 2023 offseason with $43.92 million in cap space. Now, they have $41,629 in cap space. The Western Conference team is only one of two teams that holds a positive net value cap-wise.
Utah’s total cap for 2023-24 is $135.97 million. John Collins is the highest-paid player on Jazz, with a 2023-24 salary of $25.34 million. The second-highest paid player is Jordan Clarkson, who is set to make $23.48 million this season.
Players to sign deals with offseason include Taylor Hendricks (four years, $25.35 million) and Keyonte George (four years, $18.82 million). Not to mention, Brice Sensabaugh (four years, $12.58 million) and Omer Yurtseven (two years, $5.45 million).
1.) Detroit Pistons: $314,985
Lastly, the Detroit Pistons held $27.81 million in cap space going into the 2023 offseason. After a series of trades and signings, Detroit now leads all other NBA teams in available cap, with a total of $314,985.
Does this mean the Pistons have the best-assembled roster? Not necessarily. Nevertheless, Detroit brass understands how to work around numbers.
Bojan Bogdanovic is the highest-paid Pistons player, with a 2023-24 salary of $20 million. Joe Harris is the second-highest paid player for this season, at $19.92 million.
Ausar Thompson (four years, $36.25 million), Marcus Sasser (four years, $13.46 million), and Isaiah Stewart (four years, $60 million) inked deals this offseason.
NBA team salary cap space entering 2023-24 season
|
NBA Team
|
Salary Cap Space
|
Total Cap
|Detroit Pistons
|$314,985
|$135,706,015
|Utah Jazz
|$41,629
|$135,979,371
|San Antonio Spurs
|-$2,985,389
|$139,006,389
|Orlando Magic
|-$3,334,784
|$139,355,784
|Indiana Pacers
|-$3,547,590
|$139,568,590
|Charlotte Hornets
|-$4,785,141
|$140,806,141
|Houston Rockets
|-$7,231,009
|$143,252,009
|Sacramento Kings
|-$10,270,051
|$146,291,051
|Memphis Grizzlies
|-$17,641,366
|$153,662,366
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|-$20,835,564
|$156,856,564
|Atlanta Hawks
|-$21,386,622
|$157,407,622
|New York Knicks
|-$26,336,756
|$162,357,756
|Brooklyn Nets
|-$29,816,800
|$165,837,800
|Toronto Raptors
|-$30,123,199
|$166,144,199
|Chicago Bulls
|-$33,313,876
|$169,334,876
|Portland Trail Blazers
|-$34,996,314
|$171,017,314
|Dallas Mavericks
|-$36,501,215
|$172,522,215
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|-$38,183,524
|$174,204,524
|Los Angeles Lakers
|-$44,458,335
|$180,479,335
|New Orleans Pelicans
|-$44,498,100
|$180,519,100
|Washington Wizards
|-$45,779,750
|$181,800,750
|Miami Heat
|-$48,283,572
|$184,304,572
|Boston Celtics
|-$49,261,252
|$185,282,252
|Milwaukee Bucks
|-$53,622,786
|$189,643,786
|Denver Nuggets
|-$55,872,585
|$191,893,585
|Los Angeles Clippers
|-$58,297,437
|$194,318,437
|Philadelphia 76ers
|-$61,677,463
|$197,698,463
|Phoenix Suns
|-$62,056,355
|$198,077,355
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|-$77,710,032
|$213,731,032
|Golden State Warriors
|-$89,352,985
|$225,373,985
