Which NBA Teams Have The Most Cap Space In 2023?

Updated 4 mins ago on • 5 min read
USA Today Network

Here are the NBA teams that have the most cap space entering the 2023-24 season. The league’s salary cap is projected to reach $136 million, with a $165 million luxury tax.

In the 2022-23 season, each team signed players and made trades while operating under a salary cap of $123 million. Check out which NBA teams hold the most cap space as of October 2023.

5.) Indiana Pacers: -$3.54 million

Indiana had $32.15 million available to spend this offseason. At the moment, the Pacers are $3.54 million over the mark. Indiana’s total cap for the 2023-24 season is $139.56 million.

However, the Eastern Conference club is still in better shape than 25 other teams. In July, Tyrese Haliburton re-signed on a five-year, $205.9 million contract extension.

Other players signed include Jarace Walker (four years, $27.57 million) and Ben Sheppard (four years, $13.02 million). Plus, Bruce Brown Jr. (two years, $45 million) as well. Brown, 27, won an NBA championship with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets last season.

4.) Orlando Magic: -$3.33 million

Next, the Orlando Magic are over by $3.33 million. Orlando’s total cap is $139.35 million for the 2023-24 season. As a matter of fact, the Magic are just one of the few NBA teams with a bright future ahead, based on young talent alone.

Markelle Fultz is the highest-paid player on the Magic, with an estimated salary of $17 million for this upcoming season. Although Jonathan Isaac has a $17.4 million salary, this amount is only partially guaranteed.

The second-highest paid player is Wendell Carter Jr., who is set to earn $13.05 million in 2023-24. In July, the Magic signed Anthony Black (four years, $32.92 million) and Jett Howard (four years, $23.17 million). Joe Ingles (two years, $22 million) and Moritz Wagner (two years, $16 million) also inked deals.

3.) San Antonio Spurs: -$2.98 million

Additionally, the San Antonio Spurs held a budget of $37.47 million at the beginning of the 2023 offseason. As of October, the Spurs hold -$2.98 million in cap space. San Antonio’s total cap is almost $139.01 million. Keldon Johnson is the highest-paid player on the team, with a 2023-24 salary of $20 million.

The second-highest paid player is Doug McDermott. Likewise, No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama is projected to make $12.16 million during his rookie season.

During the offseason, San Antonio reached deals with Julian Champagnie (four years, $12 million) and Tre Jones (two years, $19 million). Also, Sandro Mamukelashvili (one year, $2.02 million) and Sidy Cissoko (three years, $5.23 million).

On Oct. 3, the Spurs also inked Devin Vassell to a five-year, $135 million extension. The deal includes $11 million in incentives, bringing the max value to $146 million.

2.) Utah Jazz: $41,629

Furthermore, the Utah Jazz entered the 2023 offseason with $43.92 million in cap space. Now, they have $41,629 in cap space. The Western Conference team is only one of two teams that holds a positive net value cap-wise.

Utah’s total cap for 2023-24 is $135.97 million. John Collins is the highest-paid player on Jazz, with a 2023-24 salary of $25.34 million. The second-highest paid player is Jordan Clarkson, who is set to make $23.48 million this season.

Players to sign deals with offseason include Taylor Hendricks (four years, $25.35 million) and Keyonte George (four years, $18.82 million). Not to mention, Brice Sensabaugh (four years, $12.58 million) and Omer Yurtseven (two years, $5.45 million).

1.) Detroit Pistons: $314,985

Lastly, the Detroit Pistons held $27.81 million in cap space going into the 2023 offseason. After a series of trades and signings, Detroit now leads all other NBA teams in available cap, with a total of $314,985.

Does this mean the Pistons have the best-assembled roster? Not necessarily. Nevertheless, Detroit brass understands how to work around numbers.

Bojan Bogdanovic is the highest-paid Pistons player, with a 2023-24 salary of $20 million. Joe Harris is the second-highest paid player for this season, at $19.92 million.

Ausar Thompson (four years, $36.25 million), Marcus Sasser (four years, $13.46 million), and Isaiah Stewart (four years, $60 million) inked deals this offseason.

NBA team salary cap space entering 2023-24 season

NBA Team

Salary Cap Space

Total Cap
Detroit Pistons $314,985 $135,706,015
Utah Jazz $41,629 $135,979,371
San Antonio Spurs -$2,985,389 $139,006,389
Orlando Magic -$3,334,784 $139,355,784
Indiana Pacers -$3,547,590 $139,568,590
Charlotte Hornets -$4,785,141 $140,806,141
Houston Rockets -$7,231,009 $143,252,009
Sacramento Kings -$10,270,051 $146,291,051
Memphis Grizzlies -$17,641,366 $153,662,366
Oklahoma City Thunder -$20,835,564 $156,856,564
Atlanta Hawks -$21,386,622 $157,407,622
New York Knicks -$26,336,756 $162,357,756
Brooklyn Nets -$29,816,800 $165,837,800
Toronto Raptors -$30,123,199 $166,144,199
Chicago Bulls -$33,313,876 $169,334,876
Portland Trail Blazers -$34,996,314 $171,017,314
Dallas Mavericks -$36,501,215 $172,522,215
Cleveland Cavaliers -$38,183,524 $174,204,524
Los Angeles Lakers -$44,458,335 $180,479,335
New Orleans Pelicans -$44,498,100 $180,519,100
Washington Wizards -$45,779,750 $181,800,750
Miami Heat -$48,283,572 $184,304,572
Boston Celtics -$49,261,252 $185,282,252
Milwaukee Bucks -$53,622,786 $189,643,786
Denver Nuggets -$55,872,585 $191,893,585
Los Angeles Clippers -$58,297,437 $194,318,437
Philadelphia 76ers -$61,677,463 $197,698,463
Phoenix Suns -$62,056,355 $198,077,355
Minnesota Timberwolves -$77,710,032 $213,731,032
Golden State Warriors -$89,352,985 $225,373,985

