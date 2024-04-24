Nic Claxton is set to become a free agent this summer, but there’s a new boss in Brooklyn who wants to keep him close. We are talking about Jordi Fernandez, who was recently appointed as head coach for the Nets, and who believes that the young big man has the potential to win the Defensive Player to the Year award.

This is why the tactician, who also coaches the Canadian national squad, has called retaining the center a priority. “Nic is a quote-unquote big that has defensive versatility,” he said at his introductory press conference. “I believe he’ll be Defensive Player of the Year.”

“For us, he’s a priority in this summer, and the way we can play through him — obviously he’s great in pick-and-roll, he’s quick to the rim, he puts pressure on the rim — but also his ability to play the dribble-handoff game which, as you guys know, lately in the NBA is a style that is very efficient,” he added.

Nets GM Sean Marks on Nic Claxton: “Nic is the No. 1 priority for us, there’s no doubt about that. We hope he’s a Net for a very long time. We hope we can continue to build around him and with him.” pic.twitter.com/Q8eUh2pGRj — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) April 24, 2024

Fernandez believes that plays can run through the athletic six-foot-eleven player. “When everybody touches the ball and everybody’s involved, everybody’s happier. You’re harder to guard because there’s more … you’re not that predictable to just play pick-and-roll. So he fits perfectly what we want to do moving forward,” he assured.

The 25-year-old produced averages of 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per match, while shooting 62% from field goal attempts. Nic, who was once the first pick of the 2019 NBA Draft’s second round, signed a two-year deal two summers ago.

General manager Sean Marks, who sat next to Jordi, was also emphatic about retaining Clayton. “I think Nic is the No. 1 priority for us,” he said. “There’s no doubt about that. We hope he’s a Net for a very long time. We hope we can continue to build around him and build with him and so forth.

“I think he’s scratched the surface on who he could end up being one day. I love the challenge of him being Defensive Player of the Year. Nic and I have talked in the offseasons about similar accolades, Most Improved Player, Defensive Player, All-Defensive team and so forth. So, I think he has the skill set, he has the mind to be able to put himself in those positions if he continues to work and continue to develop.”

Fernandez is aware that he’s been given this opportunity in Brooklyn due to his success in Sacramento and Canada

When asked about his credentials to head coach the Nets, Jordi went on to talk about how the basketball industry works, as it is mostly based on results. The tactician recently played a part in breaking the Kings’ playoff drought last year, as well as leading Canada to the FIBA World Cup’s bronze medal.

“We will see results right away,” said the Brooklyn boss. “This industry is about getting results and getting better. So how much are you gonna get better? It’s how we believe the process is important.”

As he also prepares to coach Canada through this summer’s competitions, Fernandez hopes to dedicate himself entirely to the Nets organization once the Paris Olympics are done in August.

“I would not be sitting here if Sacramento is not successful, if Canada is not successful, and it’s not about me. It was about the organization, the players, myself. I had a job and we all have a role,” Jordi assured.