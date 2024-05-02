76ers Owners Buy Game 6 Tickets to Block Knicks Fans

Philadelphia 76ers owners Josh Harris, David Blitzer, and David Adelman and former minority owner Michael Rubin have purchased tickets for Thursday’s Game 6 of Philadelphia’s first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, in an attempt to block Knicks fans from once again taking over Wells Fargo Center.

Knicks fans seemed to overwhelm the number of 76ers fans during Game 4 at Wells Fargo Center. Following Philadelphia’s 97-92 loss to New York on Sunday, Sixers star Joel Embiid expressed his disappointment with the lack of fan support after he heard “MVP!” chants for Jalen Brunson.

Josh Harris, David Blitzer, @david_adelman and I just bought more than 2,000 tix for Sixers Game 6 – we absolutely CANNOT let Knicks fans take over our arena again!!! Giving them to first responders, health care professionals and other local Philadelphia-based organizations once… https://t.co/HQkOWJpHgB — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) May 1, 2024

“I love our fans, but it was unfortunate. I’m not calling them out, but it is disappointing.” Embiid said, adding that he understands that Knicks fans are just a train trip away from attending road games.

“But never seen it [like Sunday], and I’ve been here for 10 years. Yeah, kind of pisses me off, especially because Philly is considered a sports town, so … I don’t think that should happen. It’s not OK.”

Philadelphia 76ers owners, ex-owner Michael Rubin purchased over 2,000 tickets for Game 6 against New York Knicks

Rubin, 51, announced Wednesday on social media that he and current owners Harris, Blitzer, and Adelman had teamed up to purchase “more than 2,000” tickets for Game 6. The Philadelphia native said the tickets would be given to “first responders, health care professionals, and other local Philadelphia-based organizations.”

Of course, Rubin sold his 10% stake in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment in 2022. He is still attends Sixers games sitting courtside at Wells Fargo Center and was in attendance for Game 4 on Sunday. Rubin is also the founder and CEO of Fanatics.

Furthermore, South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley, a Philadelphia native and Sixers fan, asked 76ers season-ticket holders on social media not to sell their Game 6 tickets to Knicks fans.

Since the Sixers are still trailing 3-2 in their best-of-seven series, fan support is needed now more than ever. Tyrese Maxey helped the Sixers rally to force overtime at Madison Square Garden in Game 5.

The 2024 All-Star guard scored seven points in the final 28.9 seconds of regulation. After an unlikely series of events, Philadelphia went on to win 112-106 in overtime.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the 76ers hold ninth-best odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves.