Even though the Lakers conquered the 2020 NBA championship, some analysts and former basketball athletes believe that coaching the purple and gold franchise is cursed. Ever since LeBron James landed in Los Angeles, the club has discharged three different tacticians, including Luke Walton, Frank Vogel and now of course, Darvin Ham.

Now that the job opportunity is available, many different names are being thrown out as potential candidates. One of the most popular has been JJ Redick, who inspires a lot of confidence but has never coached an NBA squad before.

Channing Frye, one of his closest friends, has taken to mic to advise him on this opportunity. According to the former basketball athlete, guiding this L.A. club is a “death sentence,” and JJ shouldn’t take his chances.

“To be honest, I think it’s a death sentence,” he recently told NBA TV. “I think he’s jumping on a grenade. I know for a fact that JJ is a coach, but taking that job — I just don’t know — that’s a lot. You’re jumping in and not only coaching in the NBA, when you haven’t ever done that before, but you’re also coaching Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and LeBron James. How do you know time and score situations? This is not a ‘let’s learn your way through’ job. I wouldn’t take that job.”

As Redick has already been interviewed by the Hornets, he’s admitted to the press that he’s itching to get back to the NBA as a coach. During last week’s appearance on the Road Trippin’ podcast, he expressed this sentiment. “I am currently a broadcaster and a podcast host of multiple podcasts and really just enjoying those things,” JJ started out.

“Very fortunate to be doings this,” he added. “The coaching thing… Channing and RJ I would guess that there’s a part of you, and it’s a very, very, small part of me that misses playing. Like, actually playing basketball. There’s a small part of me that misses shooting a basketball or coming off a screen and shooting. But it’s a small part.”

Redick, who played 17 seasons in the league with six different franchises, can’t help but admit that he wants to be back inside the action, and not just commentating for the broadcasting booth.

When talking about the possibility of returning to the league as a coach, Redick explained what he misses the most. According to the former Pelicans guard, being an NBA analyst isn’t as fulfilling as being a part of a team’s locker room.

“There’s a high that you get as an athlete that goes beyond passing and shooting and dribbling, and taking a charge or dunking a basketball. Those are all these little moments of actual gameplay,” the 39-year-old said. “It’s the other moments that I feel we all miss as ex-athletes. And the part about coaching in general is the things that I miss and the things that I love doing that involves coaching. That all is part of coaching. That’s all.”

According to insider Shams Charania, the next-coach list to become the 29th Lakers tactician also include Kenny Atkinson, James Borrego, Ty Lue and of course, JJ Redick.

“JJ [Redick] certainly is a real candidate if they do open up this coaching search,” the ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin said on the Dan Patrick Show. “There’s, I’d say, half a dozen folks out there, including possibly the guy who just lost last night against the Mavericks, Tyronn Lue … that there will be a process there that there are several viable candidates that will get an interview.”