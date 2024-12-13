Dash Daniels, one of the top international prospects in the 2026 NBA draft class, has committed to joining Melbourne United as part of the NBL’s Next Stars program next season, he announced Friday.

The 6-foot-6 Daniels, who is the brother of Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, turns 17 years old on Dec. 18. Despite signing a multi-year contract, he will become draft-eligible in June 2026.

“I am joining one of the toughest leagues in the world,” Daniels told ESPN. “Playing against grown men at a young age will only help me develop. The Next Stars Program has proven to help lots of young stars achieve their dream of playing in the NBA, which is mine also. ”

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Daniels follows lottery picks Alex Sarr, Josh Giddey, LaMelo Ball, and Ousmane Dieng into the Australian league’s Next Stars program, which now has two potential 2026 lottery picks, along with Mexican forward Karim Lopez of the New Zealand Breakers.

Dash’s brother, Dyson, was selected eighth overall in the 2022 NBA draft out of the now-inactive Ignite of the G League. Through 24 games (all starts) this season, he’s averaging career highs of 13.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 3.2 steals per contest. His steals-per-game average also leads the league.

The 21-year-old was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month in December and is leading the league in steals (73) and steals per 36 minutes (3.2), per Basketball-Reference. Dyson could become the youngest player ever to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

“It’s been great to watch all the success he is having,” Dash told ESPN. “I always knew he had it in him. It was just a matter of time before he started putting himself on the map. He is finally being recognized for all the little things he does to help his team win.”

Dash Daniels is expected to become an elite NBA defender, just like his brother. He recorded a tournament-high 3.6 steals per game at the FIBA U17 World Cup this past summer in Istanbul.

Charania noted that the biggest difference between Dash and Dyson is their height. Although Dash is 6-foot-6, Dyson is reportedly an inch taller at 6-foot-7, according to NBA.com. However, Basketball-Reference lists Dyson at 6-foot-8.

“We do have our similarities and differences,” Dash said about his brother. “We both love playing defense, getting steals, reading what the offense is doing, being able to jump the lanes, and being in the right help positions.

“And we both get out in transition, get to the midrange floater game, and are aggressive getting on the rim. I play a little bit more with the ball in my hands, create for teammates, use more on-ball screens, and beat my defender off of a quick first step.”

Dash attended the NBA Global Academy in Canberra

Additionally, Dash Daniels spent several years with the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, gaining experience with the Australian junior national teams at the FIBA level and in camps and tournaments throughout the U.S.

The Daniels brothers are the sons of American basketball player Ricky Daniels, who went to college at North Carolina State and played professionally in Australia.

Per Charania’s report, Dash was heavily recruited to play college basketball, receiving offers from Florida, Louisville, LSU, and SMU, in addition to other NBL teams.

“I joined the Next Stars program for a number of reasons, but the main one being, I will be able to start my pro journey a year earlier in the NBL than If I was to go to college, as I wouldn’t be eligible until next year.”

Dash is a talented scorer and playmaker. He can play on or off the ball and has a lot of versatility on both ends. Similar to his brother, the young standout has a lot of room for growth.