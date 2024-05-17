DeMar DeRozan Says He Wants to Return to Chicago

DeMar DeRozan will be one of the more highly touted free agents this season. Despite this fact, the veteran small forward still expressed desire to return to the Windy City on Lou Williams’ podcast.

“It’s definitely somewhere I’d like to return to,” DeRozan told Lou Williams about re-signing with the Bulls. “I think more so than anybody. When the job ain’t done with me, Lou, no matter how tough the situation may look, I'm one of those guys that tries to stick it through and try to make something out of nothing.”

DeRozan will have plenty of teams interested in his services this upcoming summer. However, he seems content with the Chicago Bulls as of now.

DeMar DeRozan Wants to Return to the Bulls

DeMar DeRozan’s Tenure With the Bulls

While the Bulls as a team have been in NBA “no-man’s land,” the last two years, DeMar DeRozan himself has not disappointed. During his three seasons with Chicago, he has averaged 25.5 points, 1.1 steals, 5.1 assists, and 4.7 total rebounds per game. On top of this, DeRozan has also been one of the most clutch players during his time with the Bulls. He has hit multiple game-winners in the past couple of seasons and been in the running for Clutch Player of the Year. It should also be noted that he loves the organization and the city, which he made clear with Lou Williams.

“The city is great; I love the city. The organization been great, so it’s definitely a place I’d love to return to and take care of unfinished business,” DeRozan said.

The Chicago Bulls have many difficult decisions ahead of them this offseason, including what to do with the six-time All-Star.

The State of the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls organization is at a point where they would most likely be better off going into a full rebuilding phase. Their star trio of DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, and Zach LaVine has not panned out like the team was hoping it would in the Eastern Conference. However, the Bulls still have some solid building pieces. Coby White is a player starting to come into his own and many feel he should have won the Most Improved Player of the Year award. Lonzo Ball looks like he should be back soon, and the team has the 11th overall pick in the NBA Draft. All in all, the Chicago Bulls must re-tool their roster, even if they do bring back DeMar DeRozan next season.