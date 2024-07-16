Seth Curry Re-Signs With Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have reportedly agreed to re-sign Seth Curry to a one-year deal. Before the start of the offseason, the team waived the sharpshooting guard. Curry was acquired at the NBA Trade Deadline when the Hornets traded P.J. Washington to the Dallas Mavericks. Curry went from a legitimate title contender to a team in rebuild, a very difficult situation for any quality role player in the league. However, it appears that the Hornets envision a role for the veteran guard for the upcoming campaign.

Charlotte Hornets, Seth Curry Agree to One-Year Deal

Seth Curry’s Numbers

While Seth Curry is nowhere near the player his brother, Steph Curry, is, he is still a quality role player in today’s league. Throughout his long career, the journeyman has averaged 10.4 points, 2.0 assists, 2.1 total rebounds per game, and a three-point shooting percentage of 43.1 percent. On top of this, Curry has also tallied a career true shooting percentage of 60.4 percent. He also has logged an offensive rating of 115, an offensive box plus/minus rating of 0.2, and an offensive win-share total of 14.9.

Seth Curry may not be a player who is going to move the needle, especially on a struggling lottery squad. However, Curry is a player who can still have a role on almost any team in the NBA given his ability to shoot from beyond the arc. The Hornets know this and will hopefully receive some valuable veteran experience in their locker room. Something this young and struggling team desperately needs as they continue trying to return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

Charlotte Still in a Rebuilding Phase

The Charlotte Hornets are one of the many lottery teams in the league. Unfortunately for them, they are usually a staple in the bottom half of the NBA. The team needs direction in a desperate way and if they do not correct course soon, there is a chance that their All-Star, LaMelo Ball, will want out and force his way to a contender. It is no secret that a plethora of young players on the team have come across legal trouble which has caused drama and distractions for the Hornets. Hopefully, the Seth Curry signing will provide a veteran presence that give the youth some guidance. It is not the splashiest signing of the offseason. However, it is a subtle move on the Charlotte Hornets’ part which could be a steppingstone towards them becoming relevant in the NBA landscape again.