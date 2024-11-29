LaMelo Ball Showcasing Offensive Excellence in Last Five Games

It is no secret that Charlotte Hornets guard, LaMelo Ball, is a natural born scorer. That was his specialty coming into the Association and it continues to be a strong suit of his overall game. However, Ball has seemingly taken a massive leap this season-particularly in the past five games-in terms of his overall offensive production. He is a walking scoring highlight reel, but the other facets of LaMelo’s have gone relatively unnoticed during this current hot streak. We know Ball can make some of the splashiest three-point attempts and has some of the best handles. However, his playmaking and ability to find the the weaknesses in opposing defenses deserve just as much praise.

Charlotte Hornets Star Guard, LaMelo Ball, Showcasing Offensive Brilliance in Past Five Matchups

His Growth

In the last five games, LaMelo Ball has averaged a scorching hot 34.6 points, 7.6 assists, and 6.4 total rebounds per game. While he is one of the best “tough bucket getters,” in the league, he is also learning to take what the defense gives him rather than forcing the issue. In the matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks where LaMelo Ball recorded a double-double of 50 points and 10 assists, the young guard picked apart the Milwaukee defense. He even got the best of Giannis Antetokounmpo at times, who is still widely considered one of the best defenders in the league.

One example in the highlight video above starts at the 2:09 mark. Ball beats Antekounmpo on the drive and attacks the paint drawing the foul while converting the floater. Ball is starting to show less and less fear attacking the rim on drives. It has helped open up more three-point shooting opportunities for he and the Charlotte Hornets. As we all know, Ball is as good as they come from beyond the arc as showcased at the 2:54 mark. Considering this, an aggressive LaMelo Ball equals easier scoring chances for the Hornets. Ball has also improved as a playmaker. For his career, Ball has tallied 7.4 assists per game.

At the 1:43 mark, Ball passes to Brandon Miller and has the awareness to set a screen to free up space for him to hit the three-point shot. This is a savvy move that many young players do not always utilize. LaMelo Ball is also becoming more and more effective at splitting defenders. While doing this, he is finding cutters for easy alley-oops and layups this season. As of November 28th, 2024, Charlotte has a win-loss record of 6-12. However, their core of youth has shown plenty of potential to start the season. If LaMelo Ball continues at his current pace, Charlotte could be a surprise team this year.