DJ Augustin Retires From NBA After 14 Seasons

Former Orlando Magic guard DJ Augustin announced his retirement from the NBA on Sunday after 14 seasons. The 5-foot-11 Augustin, who turns 37 on Nov. 10, posted his heartfelt farewell message on Instagram:

“Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the game I’ve loved for so long. Basketball has been more than a sport, it has been a journey filled with unforgettable memories, friendships, lessons and experiences beyond the court. From growing up in New Orleans, with a dream of making it to the NBA to having a 15 season career, fulfilling that dream. I’m grateful for every high and every low, every team, every city, and every fan who’s supported me and my family along the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Augustin (@djaugustin)



“I want to thank my wife for making every house a home, my children for being my motivation, my parents for their sacrifices, my sisters and my family for their unwavering support. I’m thankful for my teammates for the brotherhood we share. To my coaches and staff, thank you for your guidance.

“To the fans, your love and support has made this journey unforgettable. As I walk into the next chapter of my life, I carry with me the values that basketball has taught me: resilience, hard work, and dedication. I may be retiring as a player, but I’ll always be connected to this game we all love. Thank you for being apart of my story.”

DJ Augustin finished seventh in voting for NBA Sixth Man of the Year in the 2013-14 season

Augustin was selected ninth overall by the Charlotte Bobcats in the 2008 NBA draft out of the University of Texas. He played his first four seasons (2008-12) with Charlotte before joining the Indiana Pacers in the 2012-13 season.

Following Augustin’s rookie 2008-09 season with the Bobcats, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team after averaging 11.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 26.5 minutes per game.

The New Orleans native then went on to play for the Toronto Raptors (2013-14 season), Chicago Bulls (2013-14 season), Detroit Pistons (2014-15 season), Oklahoma City Thunder (2015-16), and Denver Nuggets (2015-16).

The former first-rounder averaged a career-high 17.3 points split between the Raptors and Bulls in the 2013-14 campaign. Augustin finished seventh in voting for Sixth Man of the Year that season.

Jamal Crawford won the award in 2014 with 57 first-place votes.

Augustin last played in the NBA with the Lakers in the 2021-22 season

With the Pistons, DJ Augustin also scored a career-best 35 points at Toronto on Jan. 25, 2015. He ended his performance shooting 12-of-20 (60%) from the floor, 5-of-9 (55.6%) from 3-point range, and making all six free throws.

Additionally, Augustin played four straight seasons (2016-20) with the Magic before bouncing around from the Milwaukee Bucks (2020-21 season) to the Houston Rockets (2021-22). He last played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 campaign.

In 976 career NBA regular-season games (334 starts), he averaged 9.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 23.4 minutes per contest. Plus, he shot 41.2% from the field, 38.1% from 3-point range, and 86.7% at the free throw line.

The veteran guard made playoff appearances with Charlotte, Indiana, Chicago, and Orlando.

Augustin, Kevin Durant were teammates at Texas

DJ Augustin, who played two seasons (2006-08) at Texas, is regarded as one of the best players in program history. He was named to both the All-Big 12 Second Team and the Big 12 All-Rookie Team.

In February 2008, Augustin was named first-team Academic All-America by the College Sports Information Directors of America. He became the second Longhorn basketball player to achieve the honor, following Jim Krivacs, who received it in 1979.

Augustin was also named to the USBWA All-America First Team. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame then awarded him the Bob Cousy Award.

For an interesting side note, Augustin had a chance to enter the 2007 NBA draft with Longhorns teammate Kevin Durant. However, he decided to stay in school to further develop his game.