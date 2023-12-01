Lakers More Interested in DeMar DeRozan than Zach LaVine

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make a splash as always to build a better roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. As of now, they currently reside in the seventh spot of the competitive Western Conference with a win-loss record of 11-8. Many thought the team would target disgruntled Chicago Bulls star, Zach LaVine.

However, reports suggest the Lakers are more interested in Chicago’s other All-Star, DeMar DeRozan, and a possible reunion with Alex Caruso. Many thought the additions in the offseason would elevate the Lakers to the next echelon of contention. However, things seem to be progressing slowly and the team knows they have to take advantage of LeBron James’ window while they can. Los Angeles feels that DeRozan would be a better fit alongside the King than LaVine would if a trade were to occur. Of course, much of this is also predicated on what the Chicago Bulls would also demand in a potential trade package. However, everyone knows by now that the team is ready to blow it up and go into a full rebuilding phase. Whether it’s the Lakers or another team, they need to take any offer they receive into careful consideration.

Los Angeles Lakers Covet DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso Over Zach LaVine

DeMar DeRozan’s Potential Impact for Los Angeles

While the fit is somewhat questionable, the risk is also much lower than if the Lakers were to trade for Zach LaVine. Remember, DeRozan is a Los Angeles native on an expiring contract.

As a result, convincing the former Raptor and Spurs All-Star to sign an extension would not be out of the cards. Not mention, James is still versatile enough to play other positions on the floor allowing DeRozan to play his true position at the wing. All in all, it makes sense why the Lakers value the possible addition of DeRozan over LaVine when one really analyzes the details.

Alex Caruso’s Impact

Alex Caruso would just be what the doctor ordered for the Los Angeles Lakers. He is already familiar with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and is still one of the premier perimeter defenders in the NBA. Caruso is a true role player who would immediately be a perfect fit for the Lakers and could play with almost any rotation on the floor. It also helps that he does not need the ball in his hand to be effective whereas both LaVine and DeRozan are both considered ball-dominant players.

Caruso certainly doesn’t make the Lakers immediate championship contenders. However, he certainly bolsters their depth and adds another solid defensive piece to their rotation. As of right now, Caruso is a guard who addresses far more issues facing this current Lakers squad than Zach LaVine would, who happens to be on a hefty contract as well. With all of this in mind, it makes sense why the Los Angeles Lakers are more inclined to target DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso before they try to deal for Zach LaVine. Time will tell whether or not they can land either one of these stars.