Lakers’ Anthony Davis avoids using injury excuse after 9-point game vs. Kings
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis experienced tightness in his left hip during the first half of Wednesday night’s 125-110 loss to the Sacramento Kings. However, the eight-time All-Star is not using his injury as an excuse for putting up only nine points in 35 minutes.
“I just played bad,” Davis said after tying his season low with nine points on 3-of-9 (33.3%) shooting from the floor. “I’m not going to put it on anything. … It was just missed shots. I just played like s—t tonight. It’s that simple.”
“Obviously it was still bothering me a little bit, but I still have to go out there and do my job.” Anthony Davis on his hip, the Lakers fourth-quarter and the costly turnovers. pic.twitter.com/pPAKcnJyJa
— Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 16, 2023
Davis has been managing the hip injury for more than a week. The 6-foot-10 big man appeared to be limited in his movement by the same injury that caused him to miss the end of the Lakers’ road loss to the Miami Heat, followed by their 34-point blowout defeat at the Houston Rockets.
When healthy, Davis is an important asset to the Lakers. That should go without saying. The four-time All-NBA member scored a season-high 30 points in games against the Phoenix Suns (Oct. 26), Kings (Oct. 29), and Portland Trail Blazers (Nov. 12).
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (hip) believes he’ll be ready for Friday’s game at Portland
Davis has dealt with ankle, groin, knee, back, and shoulder injuries throughout his 12-year career. But his hip injury is one he feels he can play through in back-to-back games.
“I’m still treating it every day,” Davis said. “Obviously, you don’t get that day to really attack it with the back-to-back. But it is what it is.
“I suit up, I will play. I got to be more effective. Obviously, it was still bothering me a little bit, but I still got to go out there and do my job.”
Most blocks this season:
37 — Anthony Davis
29 — Brook Lopez
26 — Victor Wembanyama
25 — Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/gsXkuznS4V
— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 16, 2023
Davis assured reporters that when the Lakers play at Portland on Friday for an NBA In-Season Tournament matchup, he will be back in the lineup. Although he is still suffering from hip discomfort, Davis almost feels normal.
“I’ll be fine,” he said. “Yeah, I’ll play. For sure.”
