Lakers’ Anthony Davis avoids using injury excuse after 9-point game vs. Kings

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis experienced tightness in his left hip during the first half of Wednesday night’s 125-110 loss to the Sacramento Kings. However, the eight-time All-Star is not using his injury as an excuse for putting up only nine points in 35 minutes.

“I just played bad,” Davis said after tying his season low with nine points on 3-of-9 (33.3%) shooting from the floor. “I’m not going to put it on anything. … It was just missed shots. I just played like s—t tonight. It’s that simple.”

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Lakers hold sixth-shortest odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing L.A. with fourth-best odds to win the NBA In-Season Tournament.


Davis has been managing the hip injury for more than a week. The 6-foot-10 big man appeared to be limited in his movement by the same injury that caused him to miss the end of the Lakers’ road loss to the Miami Heat, followed by their 34-point blowout defeat at the Houston Rockets.

When healthy, Davis is an important asset to the Lakers. That should go without saying. The four-time All-NBA member scored a season-high 30 points in games against the Phoenix Suns (Oct. 26), Kings (Oct. 29), and Portland Trail Blazers (Nov. 12).

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (hip) believes he’ll be ready for Friday’s game at Portland

Davis has dealt with ankle, groin, knee, back, and shoulder injuries throughout his 12-year career. But his hip injury is one he feels he can play through in back-to-back games.

“I’m still treating it every day,” Davis said. “Obviously, you don’t get that day to really attack it with the back-to-back. But it is what it is.

“I suit up, I will play. I got to be more effective. Obviously, it was still bothering me a little bit, but I still got to go out there and do my job.”


Davis assured reporters that when the Lakers play at Portland on Friday for an NBA In-Season Tournament matchup, he will be back in the lineup. Although he is still suffering from hip discomfort, Davis almost feels normal.

“I’ll be fine,” he said. “Yeah, I’ll play. For sure.”

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, L.A. has a 68.9% chance of defeating the Trail Blazers.

