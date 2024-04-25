Tyrese Maxey Wins 2023-24 Most Improved Player of the Year

It was officially announced that Philadelphia 76ers guard, Tyrese Maxey, won the Most Improved Player of the Year for this season. Maxey solidified himself as the 76ers’ second star this year alongside Joel Embiid. He made his first All-Star appearance and was also thrust into a leadership role for the team once Embiid went down with a knee injury in January.

“It feels great,” Maxey said on the TNT broadcast where the award was announced. “Somebody like myself, who prides myself on putting in a lot of work and outworking people and finding ways to get one percent better every single time I step in the gym, it feels good for that to come to light, honestly.”

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently battling the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.

Tyrese Maxey Wins Most Improved Player of the Year

His Competition for the Award

Many thought Coby White of the Chicago Bulls had a chance to win this year’s Most Improved Player of the Year award. He came in second place. Coming in third place was the Houston Rockets’ big man, Alperen Sengun. Other notable players who received votes for the award include Jalen Williams, Jalen Brunson, Deni Avdija, Cam Thomas, Jalen Suggs, Tyrese Haliburton, and Grayson Allen. A few other players who received votes were Duncan Robinson, Devin Vassell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Aaron Nesmith.

Tyrese Maxey had some stiff competition for the Most Improved Player of the Year award. Especially since three other players who received votes were also All-Stars this season. However, Maxey certainly deserves the award when one looks at how his numbers jumped from last year and how he came into his own as a leader of this current 76ers squad.

Tyrese Maxey’s Season

Maxey had a career year averaging 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, and a steal per game. On top of this, he also posted a three-point shooting percentage of 37.3 percent to go along with a field goal percentage of 45.0 percent. Maxey also tallied an offensive rating of 121 along with a player efficiency rating of 19.8, a career-best.

Last year, the 76ers guard averaged numbers of 20.3 points, 3.5 assists, 0.8 steals per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 56.8 percent. With the team trading away James Harden at the start of the year, it opened the door for Tyrese Maxey to step up and take on more responsibility. Now, he is the 2023-24 Most Improved Player of the Year. The future is very bright for the former Kentucky Wildcat.