Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton was added to the injury report ahead of Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Middleton’s status is uncertain after he injured his ankle in Game 2 and didn’t practice Thursday. The 6-foot-7 wing was limping in the first quarter of Milwaukee’s 125-108 loss in Game 2 on Tuesday.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Bucks hold fourth-best odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are still showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers told reporters that Khris Middleton (right ankle sprain) did not practice today. He sprained his ankle in the 1st quarter and then played 36 minutes. Asked if there was concern about him being able to play in Game 3, Rivers said, “Yeah, there’s a little.” — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 25, 2024

Middleton briefly headed to the locker room, then the three-time All-Star returned after getting his right ankle re-taped and played 36 minutes.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers said Middleton didn’t practice Thursday and is still unsure of the 12-year veteran’s availability for Friday’s game in Indianapolis.

“It’s another holding-our-breath situation,” Rivers said. “Honestly, I don’t know.”

Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton may sit out Game 3, missed final 10 playoff games in 2022

Middleton missed the Bucks’ final 10 playoff games in 2022 with a sprained medial collateral ligament. He has averaged 19 points, 7.5 rebounds, and five assists through Milwaukee’s first two playoff games.

In 55 games (all starts) of the regular season, Middleton averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 27 minutes per game while shooting 49.3% from the field, 38.1% from 3-point range, and 83.3% at the foul line.

For interesting betting trends, the Bucks are 2-5 in their last seven matchups with Indiana. Milwaukee is also 1-6 in its past seven road games and 2-5 against the spread in its previous seven meetings with the Pacers.

Playoff double-double for Money Middleton. 23 PTS | 10 REB | 4 AST | 64% FG pic.twitter.com/RprAEHKwiW — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 22, 2024

Indiana has won five straight home games. The Pacers are 5-2 in their last seven contests and the point total has gone over in nine of their past 12 games against Milwaukee.

The Bucks and Pacers are now tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven series.

NBA sportsbooks show the Bucks as 6-point underdogs for Game 3 at Indiana on Friday. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Pacers have a 58.8% chance of defeating Milwaukee.