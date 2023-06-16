Danilo Gallinari picked up his $6.8 million player option with the Boston Celtics for the 2023-24 season, his agent, Michael Tellem of Excel Sports Management, announced on Thursday. The 13-year veteran had until June 20 to exercise his 2023-24 option.

This is part of the two-year, $13.28 million contract the forward signed with the team last July. On Nov. 7, the Celtics were granted a $3.23 million Disabled Player Exception due to Gallinari’s season-ending left ACL injury he sustained while playing for Italy in the 2022 FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia.

Danilo Gallinari missed the entire 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-10 forward played six seasons with the Denver Nuggets (2010-17) before playing two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers (2017-19), one season with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2019-20 season), and two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks (2020-22).

The Italian star made 18 starts in 66 appearances with the Hawks in the 2021-22 season. He averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. Gallinari also shot 43.4% from the floor and 38.1% beyond the arc. The former Nugget will turn 35 years old before he makes his franchise debut in the 2023-24 season with the Celtics.

In 13 NBA seasons, Gallinari has averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Plus, he’s made 1,426 career 3-pointers — the fifth most by a player 6-foot-10 or taller, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Furthermore, Danilo Gallinari didn’t think twice about signing with the Celtics last offseason. “When you think about the Celtics — I grew up, with my dad, ever since I was a little kid, I was a Celtics fan and a Larry Bird fan,” Gallinari said at his introductory press conference.

If I touch it, will it bring me luck for next year? ☘️😜@celtics pic.twitter.com/YnAH3D4Ptr — DANILO GALLINARI (@gallinari8888) June 6, 2023



“So, when the Celtics came on the table, it was almost a no-brainer.” In the Hawks’ 127-112 win over Boston on Feb. 24, 2021, Gallinari scored 38 points on 13 field goals, 10 3-pointers, and two free throws. His 10 3s set a Hawks franchise record, surpassing Steve Smith’s previous record of nine set on Mar. 14, 1997.

Additionally, Danilo Gallinari knocked down those 10 3-pointers on 12 attempts for 83.3% shooting in 34 minutes off the bench. He drained nine 3s through the first three quarters in Atlanta’s win against Boston. That accomplishment set the record for the most 3s through the first three quarters of a game by a bench player in NBA history.

