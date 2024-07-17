Kobe Bryant’s Hall of Famer career didn’t come out of the blue, as he was inspired by his own father, better known as Joe “Jellybean,” a professional basketball player during the 70s. Unfortunately, his life came to an end this Tuesday at the age of 69 and the internet has poured with tributes and words of rendition for the former athlete.

While the official cause of death is yet to be announced, his former clubs and teammates already began to reminisce on the days they spent together. La Salle University, for example, posted in a statement that Bryant “was a beloved member of the Explorer family and will be dearly missed.”

Despite no statement from the police, his long-time friend and coach Fran Dunphy told the press that Joe had recently suffered a massive stroke.

After Kobe’s death, Joe didn’t appear too much in public. However, his own son was his biggest fan and always called him “a great basketball mind” and credited him with teaching the game “from an early age how to view the game, how to prepare for the game and how to execute.”

Joe and his wife Pam, who were married for almost 50 years, were there in the front row for his son and granddaughter Gianna’s memorial service in Los Angeles. Things were never really the same after they died along with seven other people in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020.

“Sending our condolences upon hearing the news of my father in law’s passing,” posted Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow. “We hoped things would’ve been different. Although the times we spent together were few, he was always sweet and nice to be around. Kobe loved him very much.”

The Sixers remembered “Jellybean” as a local icon that transcended through many institutions in Philadelphia, including Bartram High School, La Salle University, and his first four NBA campaigns with the 76ers at the end of the 70s. “Our condolences go out to the Bryant family,” they expressed in a statement.

The former player was considered the ultimate “role model” by many of his peers, as numerous dedications have been posted in his honor

According to his former teammates, coaches and even young pupils, they always lauded Joe as the ultimate “role model.” For example, Doug Young, who was a high school teammate of Kobe, dedicated a beautiful rendition for Bryant’s father full of powerful memories and gratitude.

“Joe was our JV coach at Lower Merion and I could not have asked for a more positive mentor, teacher, and role model,” he told ESPN. “It’s difficult to overstate how much he influenced me and my teammates. He made basketball fun and made us all want to be better – he believed in us.”

‘Jellybean,’ who was a six-foot-nine athlete, played 8 years in the NBA with the Sixers, Clippers and Rockets, producing career averages of 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds across 606 official matches. Back in 1977, he was part of the Philly team that lost to Portland in the NBA Finals.

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Joe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant and join the basketball community in mourning a true Philly hoops legend,” said Detroit’s vice chairman Arn Tellem, who was Kobe’s former agent. “Our friendship opened the door for me to represent Kobe as he entered the NBA, a memory I’ll always cherish. Joe was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, whose warmth touched everyone he met.”