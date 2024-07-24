Reggie Jackson to Join Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are not done making moves this offseason. The team is set to add guard, Reggie Jackson, after he clears waivers. Jackson was traded to the Charlotte Hornets in a salary shedding move by the Denver Nuggets this offseason. This will be the second time Jackson is getting waived by Charlotte. However, he will once again be going to a contender. The veteran point guard won a title with the Nuggets back in the 2023 campaign after they signed him on the buyout market after the NBA Trade Deadline. It will be interesting to see how Jackson fits with this new-look Philadelphia 76ers squad.

Reggie Jackson to Sign With 76ers After Clearing Waivers

Reggie Jackson’s Career

While he is a bit of a streaky player, Reggie Jackson has carved out a nice career as a role player. He is primarily known for his time with the Los Angeles Clippers. However, he has had positive moments every place he has played significant minutes. Throughout Jackson’s 13-year career, he has averaged totals of 12.6 points, 4.2 assists per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 48.4 percent. He has always been somewhat of an inconsistent shooter. That being said, he is a player who can still get hot and score in bunches.

He was a key fixture during his time with the Clippers as well. During his tenure in Los Angeles, Jackson logged averages of 12.8 points, 3.8 assists per game, and 36.4 percent shooting from three-point range. He did this while usually coming off of the bench. Considering all of this, it makes sense why the 76ers are taking a chance on him despite his better days being behind him. Still, the fit is a question, and it remains to be seen if he will have a significant role.

A Puzzling Transaction for Philadelphia

Contrary to what some believe, the 76ers are somewhat lacking in size. Outside their big men particularly in Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond, their biggest player is the newly acquired Paul George. Jackson is not going to solve this dilemma considering he is only six-foot-two. On top of that, the 76ers have a staple of guards already consisting of Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry, and Eric Gordon. Even if Reggie Jackson does play meaningful minutes, the team is still in need of a few more wings to help out on the perimeter. All in all, this could turn out to be a lateral move by the Philadelphia 76ers. Still, the experience Jackson brings to the locker room could be valuable.