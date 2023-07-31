Not one incoming eighth-grade student at LeBron James’ I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, has passed a state math test in over three years, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. Students have not passed the state’s math test since the third grade, per the report.

The inaugural class was in the third grade in the 2018-19 school year. In addition to disappointing math test scores, only 8% of I Promise students tested proficient in English. As sixth graders in the 2021-22 school year, the inaugural class scored a 0% in mathematics and 3.1% in English language arts.

The 2022-23 report cards will be released in the coming months. Akron Public Schools administrators have already confirmed the class was at 0% in seventh-grade math as well. Equally important, grades have declined since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Akron Beacon Journal has reported that Lebron James “I Promise” school in Akron, Ohio’s eighth graders haven’t had a single student pass the state’s math test since the group was in the third grade. I still commend Lebron for stepping up. pic.twitter.com/Bv8MKiOZlE — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 30, 2023



“It is discouraging,” said Keith Liechty-Clifford, the district’s director of school improvement. School board President Derrick Hall expressed his disappointment about the school’s underperforming test scores.

“For me as a board member, I just think about all the resources that we’re providing,” Hall said. “And I just, I’m just disappointed that I don’t think, it doesn’t appear like we’re seeing the kind of change that we would expect to see.”

A number of NBA fans feel LeBron James is at fault. Is he responsible for the school’s underperformance? James paid $2 million to build the school in 2017. Plus, the four-time MVP pledged $2 million per year to fund it.

Not one eighth-grade student at LeBron James’ I Promise School has passed a state math test in over three years, school ranks in the bottom 50% of all 3,137 schools in Ohio

The LeBron James Family Foundation released a statement last Monday. “When we started this work to wraparound students through education, we entered this partnership with Akron Public School for the long haul,” an official spokesperson said.

“Because this work requires a long-term commitment, hard work, and a lot of love and care. And that’s what we bring each and every day because the I Promise School is more than a school.

“We’re here for the ups and downs and will continue to wraparound our students and their entire families so they can be successful in school and in life, no matter the challenges and obstacles that come their way.”

Furthermore, it is important to note that in the year before the COVID-19 pandemic (2018-19), the inaugural class of I Promise third graders scored 15.7% proficiency in English and 17.4% in math.

6 years ago today we embarked on a journey rooted in family, love, and hard work. 🥹❤️ Since the doors opened to the I Promise School in 2018, so much has transpired for our school, our students, our country, and the whole world. There have been challenges and many great… pic.twitter.com/74hIb82Ejf — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) July 30, 2023



By the end of the 2020-21 school year, I Promise School ranked in the bottom 50% of all 3,137 schools in Ohio based on math and reading proficiency testing, per Public School Review. Not to mention, about 57% of students are male.

LeBron James’ I Promise School was first approved by the Akron School Board in November 2017. It is a public school created in a partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation to help struggling students.

The school officially opened on Jul. 30, 2018. Two-hundred-forty students attended grades third and fourth that year. At the end of the school year, academic tests were administered by the Northwest Evaluation Association.

In the 2018-19 school year, approximately 90% of the school’s 240 inaugural students either met or exceeded their expected learning goals in both math and reading. Of course, this changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 42% of students demonstrated growth in iReady math across their seventh-grade school year, annual costs to maintain I Promise School are an estimated $8 million

After initially scoring in the lowest one-percentile in both subjects, third and fourth graders went on to finish in the ninth and 16th percentile in reading and to the 18th and 30th percentile in math.

I Promise School first opened for students in grades third and fourth. About 120 third and 120 fourth graders were enrolled at I Promise School for the 2018-19 school year.

Moreover, the school added new grade levels until 2022. Grades first through eighth are now part of the curriculum, increasing the enrollment to 534 students as of 2023.

“Our students have not yet met the grade-level mastery mark, but they are demonstrating growth based on iReady scores,” Principal Stephanie Davis said. “Of our incoming eighth graders, 32% met their annual typical growth in reading while 11% met their stretch goal for the year.

“Despite not mastering the grade-level standards, 42% of students demonstrated growth in iReady math across their seventh-grade school year.”

Free tuition is provided by University of Akron for every I Promise School graduating student under the I Promise Network Scholarship. In 2015, this agreement was established between the LeBron James Family Foundation, JP Morgan Chase, and the University of Akron.

For Akron public school students to receive free tuition, students are required to graduate high school with a minimum 3.0 grade point average. However, the school is expensive to maintain. Besides start-up costs, annual costs are reportedly $8 million.

Additionally, the project is also funded by taxpayers. This is one logical reason why parents are upset. It has become a burden on taxpayers, who live in the low-income school district.

NBA Betting Content You May Like