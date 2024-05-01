Kristaps Porzingis Out Indefinitely With Calf Strain Injury

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis will miss several games after suffering a right soleus strain (calf injury) during Monday night’s 102-88 win over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

The Celtics said the 7-foot-2 big man has been ruled out for Wednesday’s Game 5 matchup in Boston because of the injury. However, the team did not offer a timetable for his return.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Celtics remain the front-runner to win the championship. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Miami: Kristaps Porzingis (right soleus strain) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 30, 2024

Porzingis suffered the injury in the first half of Monday’s Game 4 win in Miami. The eight-year veteran appeared to tweak his calf after catching a pass from Jaylen Brown late in the second quarter.

After receiving the ball, he began driving toward his left, then appeared to be in agony before passing the ball back to Brown and immediately came up hobbling on the play.

Porzingis seemed to have suffered a non-contact calf injury. Following the game, he slowly walked out of the visiting locker room area wearing a gray walking boot on his right foot. He underwent undergo imaging on Tuesday.

Kristaps Porzingis could return from his calf injury if the Boston Celtics advance to the Eastern Conference Finals or NBA Finals

“Probably the most important guy on our team for what we’re trying to accomplish,” Jayson Tatum told reporters of Porzingis after the Celtics’ Game 3 win in Miami.

“No doubt in my mind that he was gonna have a better game and bounce back, just the way he started out the game on both ends of the floor being active. When he’s protecting the rim, contesting shots, we’re a whole different team.”

Boston acquired Porzingis during the offseason in a three-team trade with the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies.

Washington traded Porzingis to the Celtics; Boston sent Marcus Smart to Memphis; the Wizards received Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala from the C’s; and the Grizzlies dealt their 2023 and 2024 first-round picks to Boston.

Al Horford reaction to Kristaps Porzingis Injury: “Just concerned … especially him the way he was walking, definitely concerning for me.” Says KP was in good spirits and that he’s hoping it’s nothing serious and that the team’s mindset has to shift. ⚡️by @PrizePicks &… pic.twitter.com/xChSNHMMjU — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) April 30, 2024

According to the Mayo Clinic, a minor soleus strain can take up to three days for an athlete to start feeling better. Though, a full recovery from more severe cases can take up to six weeks.

In 57 games (all starts) of the regular season, Porzingis averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, helping Boston to a league-best 64-18 record and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics hold a 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven series and can eliminate the Heat at TD Garden on Wednesday.

The Boston-Miami winner will play the winner of the Cleveland Cavaliers–Orlando Magic series in the East semifinals. Of course, the Cleveland-Orlando series will not end until at least Friday.