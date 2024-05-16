The Cleveland Cavaliers were ousted by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. However, that is not deterring other teams from monitoring the situation with All-Star shooting guard, Donovan Mitchell, despite reports saying he is interested in staying in Cleveland.

“The NBA, especially beginning with what Donovan says at the end of the season, is paying very close attention because multiple teams would love to make a huge offer to the Cavs if Donovan does not choose to extend his contract,” said Brian Windhorst.

Mitchell has been non-committal when asked about his future with the Cleveland Cavaliers up until now. He can become a free agent if he declines his player option this coming summer. Donovan Mitchell has already been the subject of plenty of trade discourse throughout the season. Even with the Cavaliers making the postseason this year, it is not going to stop.

Donovan Mitchell’s Situation With Cleveland Cavaliers Being Watched Closely

Donovan Mitchell’s Playoff Run With Cleveland

One can understand why the Cleveland Cavaliers want to sign the five-time All-Star to a long-term extension. During his tenure with the Cavaliers, he has averaged 27.5 points, 1.6 steals, 4.3 total rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. To top it off, the one-time All-NBA Team member has also tallied an effective field goal percentage of 56.0 percent during his two-year stint with Cleveland.

He has also logged a player efficiency rating of 22.6, a box plus/minus rating of +6.1, and a true shooting percentage of 60.6 percent during his Cleveland tenure. Given the Cavaliers’ positive projection for the future with Mitchell and their young core, one can see why the team is clamoring for him to sign an extension. However, money and location talk in this league and there are certainly going to be a few big-market teams ready to make a huge offer to the Cleveland Cavaliers. As for Cleveland, they cannot afford to lose Donovan Mitchell for nothing in return in free agency.

Potential Suitors for the All-Star Shooting Guard

As always, the Los Angeles Lakers are always going to be in the discussion whenever a star player is up for grabs. Especially with the Lakers’ future somewhat in question with LeBron James. Another team who could make an offer is the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn has plenty of young talent to offer Cleveland and Mitchell is originally from New York. Surprisingly, the New York Knicks are not one team who has an offer ready as they are focused on trying to win the Eastern Conference. Regardless, Donovan Mitchell is going to garner plenty of interest no matter what this offseason.