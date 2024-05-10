Jayson Tatum Talks About Narrative Surrounding Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics superstar, Jayson Tatum, recently spoke about the “super team,” narrative about the current squad.

“The world thinks we’re never supposed to lose. We’re supposed to win every game by 25. It’s not gonna be like that all the time. We don’t expect it to be easy. This is a good team we’re playing. It’s the second round of the playoffs. It’s going to be fun the rest of the series, especially come Saturday.”

Tatum also had this to say:

“That’s the narrative you might see on TV,” Tatum said. “The idea that we have a super team. It’s two-fold, right? We didn’t have the Coach of the Year. We didn’t have the MVP. We only had two All-Stars. They say we’re a super team, but we didn’t get rewarded like we are. We know we’ve got a good team. We’re not perfect. We play the right way more often than not. We know we got to be better.”

The Boston Celtics are currently tied at one game a piece with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Jayson Tatum Speaks About Narrative Surrounding His Team

Jayson Tatum’s Season

Tatum has had an MVP-like year. During the regular season, he logged 26.9 points, 1.0 steals, 4.9 assists, and 8.1 total rebounds per game while finishing sixth in MVP voting. Tatum also averaged an effective field goal percentage of 55.2 percent. So far during the postseason, the Celtics small forward is tallying 21.7 points, 10.0 total rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. However, he is shooting inefficiently at 40.0 percent from the field and only 26.8 percent from beyond the arc. Thankfully, Tatum is finding other ways to be effective, and Boston’s other stars have stepped up this playoff run.

Boston Celtics Still Favorites to Win the NBA Finals This Season

Per FanDuel, the Boston Celtics are still the favorites to win the title at -110 odds. They just suffered their worst loss of the postseason in game two to Cleveland by a final score of 118-94. However, the Celtics have shown plenty of resiliency all year. Do not be surprised if they respond in a huge manner in game three. Especially if Jayson Tatum starts to get his shots to fall at a more efficient rate. After all, they finished with the best regular season record (64-18) for a reason. While Cleveland does match up with Boston well, the Celtics still have the firepower and coaching to most likely win this series.