According to insider Johan Bova, Austin Reaves is “going to be the player that every franchise asks for” this summer, especially considering how his contract is more valuable when compared to other trade assets inside the Lakers roster like Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura, or even D’Angelo Russell.

Sources inside the purple and gold organization assure that they would only entertain a negotiation for Reaves if it would include trading in for a star player, as the team considers him a core part of their locker room.

“I’ve heard the Lakers do not want to trade Austin Reaves. They love Austin Reaves. But, if there was a scenario in which they would consider trading him, it would have to be for a bona fide All-Star,” the reporter said on Monday’s episode of Buha’s Block.

The soon-to-be 26-year-old is currently signed on for an average salary of $13.5 million over the next couple of campaigns, and owns a player option through the 2026/27 season. According to Buha, the Los Angeles club are hoping to acquire Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray or Trae Young, as well as Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell.

Fellow insider Marc Stein shared last month that the Hawks were considering to shake up their roster and were “likely” to trade either one of their star athletes. On the other hand, the Cavaliers are expectant to see if their point guard will extend his contract with the club.

Buha then explained why the Lakers front office sees Russell Westbrook’s 2021 trade as a “cautionary tale”, and would be very careful when putting together a large offer when negotiating for Young, Murray or Mitchell.

“I think any of the guys that they are looking at are better players, and better fits, than Russell Westbrook, and would complement LeBron and AD better than Russ did,” the insider explained.

Buha then added: ”I think if you have two guys at the level of LeBron and AD, two top-10, top-12 guys, and you bring in a guy who can complement them with a level of playmaking and shooting and passing and ball-handling … that is where I think this group can really raise their ceiling.”

Lakers and Nets are confirmed to be among the NBA teams ‘ready’ with trade offers for Cavs star

Yet another NBA insider took the mic this week to confirm that the Los Angeles club, as well as other teams such as Brooklyn, are preparing their proposals for Cleveland icon Donovan Mitchell. This time it was none other than Brian Windhorst who revealed that they “have their offers ready” on ESPN’s Get Up.

“I’m trying to walk the line, because I don’t want anybody to freak out in my hometown of Cleveland, but there a number of teams that have their offers ready. They’re ready,” the reporter expressed on air.

Windhorst was then asked to confirm if the purple and gold were truly one of the teams involved in their desire to trade for the 27-year-old, and he replied by saying that this ”absolutely” includes the Lakers.

However, negotiating for Mitchell won’t be easy, as the player is currently in the heart of his prime, having averaged 26.6 points per game, along with a career-high 6.1 assists this season. He’s also earned five consecutive All-Star selections.