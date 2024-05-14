Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is the fourth NBA player under the age of 24 to average at least 15 points and three blocks per game in a single postseason (minimum of five games).

Holmgren, who just turned 22 on May 1, joins Hakeem Olajuwon (1986), Alonzo Mourning (1993), and Dwight Howard (2008) as the only players in NBA Playoffs history to accomplish this feat.

Additionally, Holmgren became the fourth rookie in NBA history to total at least 120 points, 60 rebounds, and 20 blocks through their first eight career postseason games. He joined David Robinson, Alonzo Mourning, and Tim Duncan.

Players under 24 to average 15+ PPG and 3+ BPG in a Playoff run (min. 5 games) – Hakeem Olajuwon (1986)

– Alonzo Mourning (1993)

– Dwight Howard (2008)

– Chet Holmgren (2024) Pretty historic company for Chet 💪 pic.twitter.com/a7ETudIvtf — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) May 14, 2024

Through eight playoff games this postseason, Holmgren is averaging 15.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 3.0 blocks, and 33.9 minutes. The 7-foot-1 center is also shooting 48.4% from the field and 72.4% at the foul line.

In Oklahoma City’s 94-92 Game 1 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference first-round series, he recorded 15 points, two assists, and playoff career highs of 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren scored a playoff career-high 26 points in Game 2 against New Orleans Pelicans

In Game 2 of the same first-round series, Holmgren posted a playoff career-high 26 points on 9-of-13 (69.2%) shooting from the floor, 3-of-6 (50%) from 3-point range, and 5-of-6 (83.3%) at the line.

During Game 4 of OKC’s 100-96 victory against the Dallas Mavericks in the conference semifinals, Holmgren finished with 18 points and helped the Thunder take the lead for good after draining a 3-pointer with 3:24 remaining.

“We just stuck to it,” said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who led OKC with 34 points. “We just plugged away, took it possession by possession. And eventually the game turned for us.”

Chet Holmgren becomes the 4th rookie in NBA history to total 120+ PTS, 60+ REB and 20+ BLK through their first 8 career postseason games, joining: David Robinson

Alonzo Mourning

Alonzo Mourning

Tim Duncan

Furthermore, the Thunder tied the series after overcoming a 14-point deficit, Luka Doncic’s fifth career playoff triple-double, and a Mavericks’ franchise playoff-record 13 blocks.

“There’s nothing comfortable about playoff games,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “I thought our ability just to endure the early punches, and just not able to get back in the game for a long time, our ability to endure that was big time. In the fourth, the offense turned for us.”

OKC hosts the Mavericks in Game 5 on Wednesday.