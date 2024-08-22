ESPN Summer Forecast Predictions For 2024-25 NBA MVP

ESPN has released its expert picks and predictions for 2024-25 NBA MVP. The network’s NBA Summer Forecast panel — a group of NBA experts, including reporters, editors, and analysts — ranked its top three choices for the NBA’s six major awards. A first-place vote counts as five points, a second-place vote receives three, and a third-place vote represents one.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic sits at the top of ESPN’s rankings after leading his team to the 2024 NBA finals against the Boston Celtics. The five-time All-Star seeks his first MVP award as he is set to enter his seventh season in 2024-25.

Ranking second on the list is Denver Nuggets center and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. The 6-foot-11 big man can join a list of NBA greats in LeBron James and Michael Jordan if the Nuggets star can claim his fourth award in five years.

Next is Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who placed second in last season’s vote behind Jokic and could take home his first award in 2024-25. The 26-year-old Gilgeous Alexander averaged 30.1 points and career highs of 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals last season.

ESPN NBA Summer Forecast Vote Results For 2024-25 NBA MVP

NBA Player NBA Team Total Points Percentage of First-Place Votes Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks 61 48% Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets 40 10% Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 37 24% Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves 15 5% Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks 13 5% Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers 8 5% Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 5 5% Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers 3 N/A Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies 2 N/A Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns 1 N/A

Doncic, 25, is eligible to sign a five-year, $367 million supermax extension in 2025 since he made All-NBA First Team in the 2023-24 season, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The five-time All-NBA member would earn $73.4 million per season on such a deal.

The 6-foot-7 Slovenian made $40.04 million last season. This is part of the five-year, $215.16 million contract he signed with Dallas in 2021. His current deal includes a 2026-27 player option worth $48.96 million and a 15% trade bonus.

In Dallas’ 148-143 victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 26, the guard recorded a career-high 73 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 45 minutes played. He tied Wilt Chamberlain and David Thompson for the fourth-highest scoring game in NBA history.

He also became the fifth NBA player with at least 70 points and 10 rebounds in a game — joining Chamberlain (six times), Elgin Baylor, Oscar Robinson, and Joel Embiid.

Nikola Jokic became the first center in six decades last season to win MVP three times in four seasons

As for Jokic, he won his third MVP award after garnering 79 first-place votes and a total of 926 points. Gilgeous-Alexander received 15 first-place votes and 640 points. Doncic claimed four first-place votes and 566 points.

Jokic became the first center in six decades to win MVP three times in four seasons. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did so from 1973-74 to 1976-77.

Additionally, Jokic also became the ninth player in the NBA history to win at least three MVPs, joining Abdul-Jabbar (6 total), Jordan (5), Bill Russell (4), LeBron James (4), Chamberlain, Moses Malone, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson.

According to multiple NBA sportsbooks, Doncic is the odds-on favorite to win this upcoming season’s MVP award. The ESPN NBA Summer Forecast panel members are convinced that it’s between Doncic, Jokic, and Gilgeous-Alexander.