Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum joined LeBron James as the only NBA players since 1973-74 to lead a single playoff series in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks.

While with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, James led all other players with 208 points, 79 rebounds, 62 assists, 18 steals, and 16 blocks.

In Boston’s recent Eastern Conference semifinals series matchup with Cleveland, Tatum led all other players with 134 points, 52 rebounds, 31 assists, eight steals, and five blocks.

However, it should be noted that Donovan Mitchell missed Games 4 and 5 due to a calf strain. If not for his injury, the five-time All-Star guard could have potentially joined James for this incredible postseason record.

In just three playoff games against the Celtics, Mitchell amassed 95 points, 19 rebounds, 16 assists, three steals, and zero blocks. Tatum still likely would have had him beat in rebounds and blocks.

Though, Mitchell’s performance in this series proves that anything is possible in the NBA playoffs.

Jayson Tatum has played in all 104 of the Boston Celtics’ postseason games since his draft, the most in the NBA in that span

In Boston’s 113-98 Game 5 victory over Cleveland on Wednesday night, Tatum posted 25 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, and four steals in 43 minutes of action. It was his eighth double-double this postseason. He also finished 9-of-16 (56.3%) shooting from the field and drained three 3-pointers.

Tatum has played in all 104 of Boston’s playoff games since entering the league, the most in the NBA in that span. This Celtics are now about to play in their sixth conference finals since 2017 as well.

“It just shows the character of the team, the organization. People might think it’s a given we’re supposed to be here,” Tatum said. “We’re all in this together. … We’re doing something right.

JT talks about his relationship with JB and how each of their games have grown together over the years pic.twitter.com/APG5tUSCry — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 16, 2024

Al Horford also made history in Game 5 on Wednesday night. Horford added 22 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, and six of Boston’s 19 3-pointers. The 17-year veteran joined LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players 37 years or older to record a 20-point, 15-rebound, and five-assist playoff game in league history.

“We had a great opportunity at home to handle this, and I knew it was going to take a lot more than handling it normally.” said Horford. “It’s special. It’s something that’s hard to do. … This is another positive step of where we want to get to.”

The Celtics will play the winner of the other semifinals matchup between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals. New York leads that series 3-2.

This will be Jaylen Brown’s sixth conference finals appearance and the fifth for Tatum.