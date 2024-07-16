Knicks Agree to One-Year Deal With Cam Payne

The New York Knicks are not done making moves this offseason. Many have already dubbed them the winners of the offseason after landing premier three-and-D playmaker, Mikal Bridges, in a blockbuster trade. After that, they were able to sign their star player, Jalen Brunson, to an extremely team-friendly contract extension. Now, the Knicks are bolstering their depth as they have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with guard, Cam Payne. The deal is reportedly for $3.1 million. New York is already looking like a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference this coming season. The addition of Cam Payne will only improve their odds.

New York Knicks Sign Cam Payne to One-Year Deal Worth $3.1 Million

Cam Payne’s Impact

Cam Payne has always been a reliable guard throughout his career. Especially off the bench. Throughout his long career, Payne has logged 7.9 points, 3.3 assists, 2.1 total rebounds, and 0.6 steals in 17.9 minutes played per game. On top of that, the former Phoenix Suns guard also possesses a career three-point shooting percentage of 36.9 percent. This past season, he averaged 9.3 points, 3.1 assists, 1.8 total rebounds per game, and a three-point shooting percentage of 38.2 percent during stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

This is a solid pickup for the Knicks as it gives them some depth on the bench. Not to mention, Payne has been known as a “Knicks killer,” throughout his career. Cam Payne has career numbers of 9.0 points, 3.9 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per game in 17 matchups with the New York Knicks in his career. Considering all of this and the fact that the Knicks were able to sign him for only $3.1 million, this move could go down as one of the best “under the radar,” signings of this offseason.

New York Knicks Continue to Make Moves This Offseason

The Knicks have been one of the busier teams this offseason. Perhaps what is most impressive is the fact they have retained most of their core while making solid additions to their roster. Some key players returning so far include O.G. Anunoby and Julius Randle. New York is also discussing a possible new deal with restricted free agent, Precious Achiuwa. Despite losing center, Isaiah Hartenstein, in the frontcourt, this New York Knicks squad is shaping up to be one of the deadliest rosters in the league. Cam Payne is simply the latest addition to an already talented New York squad. He should have no problem finding a role on this team.