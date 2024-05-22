New York Knicks Looking to Land Big Star This Offseason

The New York Knicks were one of the biggest surprises this season. Were it not for injuries, they would most likely be getting ready for the Eastern Conference Finals right now. Regardless, their year is not stopping the front office from aiming for the fences this offseason. The team is entering the offseason with the goal of landing a big name in free agency, even it is via trade. With Julius Randle’s future in question, the Knicks could have a great opportunity to pair All-Star, Jalen Brunson, with a legitimate superstar. The Knicks also have plenty of first round draft picks to use to entice a potential suitor in a trade package.

Possible Stars the New York Knicks Could Target

Paul George

In a relatively weak free agent pool, Paul George is arguably the most sought-after free agent this coming summer. The star wing would fit well with the Knicks, especially with his ability to play on both ends of the floor. George is coming off a season where he averaged 22.6 points, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 5.2 total rebounds per game. These numbers netted him his ninth All-Star selection and he was arguably the most consistent star with the Los Angeles Clippers this past year.

Pascal Siakam

Siakam has been a terrific fit for the Indiana Pacers. However, he will certainly survey his options this offseason. One can bet the New York Knicks will be in the mix trying to entice him to join their squad, especially if they move on from Julius Randle. Siakam is a stretch-four who brings valuable title experience. This past regular season, he tallied 21.7 points, 4.3 assists, and 7.1 total rebounds per game while shooting 53.6 percent from the field. The two-time All-Star would pair well with Jalen Brunson in the pick-and-roll game.

DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan has expressed interest in returning to Chicago. However, the New York Knicks could still make an enticing offer to the six-time All-Star. DeRozan could be the missing piece to the Knicks’ title hopes with his ability to shot-create. This past year, DeRozan poured in 24.0 points, 4.3 total rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game while striking it from the field at a rate of 48.0 percent. The star small forward would give the New York Knicks another reliable scorer outside of Jalen Brunson. New York is a team that DeRozan should give serious consideration, especially if he is serious about adding a championship to his already impressive NBA resume.