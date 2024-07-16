Milwaukee Bucks Interested in Gary Trent Jr.

The Milwaukee Bucks are the latest team to have shown interest in free agent, Gary Trent Jr., who is one of the more valuable role players remaining on the open market. The Toronto Raptors have moved on from the free agent after failing to agree upon a potential contract extension. Gary Trent Jr. has not commanded the interest he thought he would in free agency. However, he has also made it known he will not play for a minimum contract and wants to play at least for a mid-level exception. This has massively limited his options in free agency this summer. Regardless, the Milwaukee Bucks are still interested in the shooting guard and looking to add some shooting to their roster.

Milwaukee Bucks Showing Interest in Gary Trent Jr.

Gary Trent Jr.’s Impact

The former Toronto Raptor is one of them more quality shooters in the league. He can also play both the shooting guard and small forward position making him more versatile than many NBA peers are led to believe. For his career, Gary Trent Jr. has averaged 14.3 points, 42.2 percent from the field, and a three-point shooting percentage of 38.6 percent. His usual role is for one purpose and that is being a shooter.

Trent Jr. has filled this role well throughout his career on both the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is not a player who is going to give you much defense or even playmaking, but he can still be a reliable piece off the bench in the correct setting. He may be over-valuing himself a bit on the open market, but he is also aware that certain teams are desperate for a player like himself. With this in mind, many may wonder if he would be a good fit with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Would he Fit With the Milwaukee Bucks?

The Bucks are in need of some depth after last season. The team lost Malik Beasley this offseason. Plus, some are questioning whether or not the star duo of Lillard and Giannis will ever work. Not to mention, there is speculation that the team could move on from Brook Lopez as they prepare to play a full season with head coach, Doc Rivers. In today’s league, shooters are imperative for any team. Especially off the bench. As a result, it makes sense why the Bucks are interested in Gary Trent Jr., especially from a depth perspective.