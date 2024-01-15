Malik Beasley makes a bold prediction for All-Star weekend

After hardly playing during the Los Angeles Lakers Western Conference Finals run, Malik Beasley is making a big difference on the Milwaukee Bucks, starting all 37 games he’s played in for the 27-12 team that currently sits second in the Eastern Conference.

Even with his contributions in mind, what Beasley had to say about what he would do during All-Star weekend if given the chance was pretty bold.

2024 3-Point Contest Champion

No, Beasley did not suggest that he should be in the All-Star game. Despite fulfilling his role wonderfully, he’s not an All-Star caliber player. But Beasley does think he is worthy of being in the 2024 Starry 3-Point Contest.

And not only does Beasley think he should be in the contest, but he thinks that he has a real shot to win the event this year, which would likely mean dethroning his current backcourt running mate.

Bucks guard Malik Beasley, who leads league in 3-PT percentage, hoping for invite to 3-PT Contest: “I think I can win. Me and Dame already been talking smack.” pic.twitter.com/mjd9ZoEGQV — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 14, 2024

“Man, it’s tough for me. Obviously, I would love to. [I’d be] excited,” Beasley told NBA Insider Chris Haynes. “I don’t know if you know this, but in the last three years, I’m in the top-2/top-3 in field goals made from three overall. So, I’m shooting the ball pretty well. What’s tough for me is the political stuff.” “But, hopefully, this year, I get in. If I don’t, then I’m supporting my guys. But I think I can win. Me and Dame already been talking smack because you know he won last year. So, he thinks he’s got it easy. I’m like, ‘Bro, if I come in there, there’s a new sheriff in town.’ And he’s like, ‘Alright, we’re going to see.’ So, we’ve been going at it talking about the 3-point contest.”

Does He Have A Point?

As is the case with many professional athletes, Beasley is extremely confident. Beasley doesn’t care if Damian Lillard is one of the greatest shooters ever. He thinks he can beat him in a shooting contest. But you have to hand it to Beasley. He might have a case.

Beasley is currently leading the league in 3-point percentage (47.8%) while also being in the 80th percentile in 3-point attempts per 100 possessions. Lillard is in the 89th percentile in 3-point attempts per 100. But he’s only 120th in the NBA in 3-point percentage this year (35.3%).

Before Lillard won it last year, Karl-Anthony Towns won the competition in 2022, and Stephen Curry won it in 2021.