The Knicks barely made it alive from Monday night’s Game 2 against the 76ers, as they came off with a somewhat miraculous 104-101 win after a very controversial play at the end of the contest. The NBA announced this Tuesday that Tyrese Maxey was fouled twice during this complex sequence that ended up defining the game.

With seconds to the clock, Jalen Brunson chased the Sixers star and grabbed his jersey before the ball was inbounded after the New York guard had hit a three pointer that cut Philly’s lead to two. Then Josh Hart bumped into the 76ers player and sent him to the ground.

Tyrese ended up committing a turnover when trying to pass the ball to a teammate, which ended in Donte DiVincenzo’s hands, as he eventually would make the winning shot with 13 seconds to the final buzzer.

"I saw Tyrese Maxey get mugged if I'm being totally honest. He got fouled at least two or three teams. There's no reason on Earth why that call shouldn't have been made.” You know it’s bad when even outspoken New York Knicks fan Stephen A Smith agrees it was a foul pic.twitter.com/jA00amukP0 — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) April 23, 2024

His teammate Joel Embiid couldn’t hide his frustrations after that loss. “[Maxey] did his job,” he said about the polemic last sequence. “That’s on the league. That’s on the NBA. That’s on the frigging referees. I hate to put the game on them. But I am sure the two-minute report is going to come out and we are going to see what happened.

“But like I said, that’s unacceptable. That’s not on him. That’s not on any of us. We fought for 47 minutes and whatever 20 seconds. For that to happen … that’s not OK.”

The press consulted Maxey about the league’s latest report on the defining play, but he didn’t indulge in lamenting or point out any fingers. Instead, the young guard decided to focus on what he could’ve done better.

“I’ve got to be stronger with the ball,” said the new NBA’s Most Improved Player. “When I get on the floor, I’ve got to call timeout. But it is what it is. It happened. You have to let it go. If you dwell on it, a couple days from now we’ll be down 0-3. We don’t want to be down 0-3. We still had chances to win the game. … We can’t leave games in other people’s hands. We have to take it.”

The Sixers coach also revealed that he called twice for a timeout but was ignored by the game officials

According to the league’s report, coach Nick Nurse was calling for a timeout just as 76ers guard Kyle Lowry was inbounding the ball. However, the refs didn’t grant it.

Seconds later, the Philadelphia tactician called one for a second time, but this time it shouldn’t have been given as the ball was already in their opponent’s possession.

“Well, the first thing is obviously they score,” Nurse revealed. “We take a look at getting it in quick. We don’t get it in quick. I call timeout. Referee looked right at me. Ignored me. Went in to Tyrese, I called timeout again. Then the melee started.

“I guess I got to run out onto the floor or do something to make sure and get his attention, but I needed a timeout there to advance it. Would’ve been good. But, couldn’t get it.”