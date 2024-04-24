Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam became the sixth player in NBA history to record at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists with zero turnovers in a playoff game, during Tuesday night’s 125-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Siakam, 30, ended his outing with a playoff career-high 37 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists in 36 minutes of action. He finished 16-of-23 (69.6%) shooting from the field, 3-of-4 (75%) from 3-point range, and 2-of-3 (66.6%) at the free throw line. It was his second straight 30-point game after putting up 36 in Game 1.

According to the Basketball-Reference database, Siakam joined Jayson Tatum (51-13-5-0 on May 14, 2023), Jamal Murray (50-11-7-0 on Aug. 23, 2020), LeBron James (38-12-6-0 on May 12, 2015), Shaquille O’Neal (41-11-7-0 on May 20, 2000), and Larry Bird (36-10-5-0 on May 6, 1986).

The two-time All-Star also became the first NBA player to open a postseason with consecutive 35-point, 10-rebound performances since Wilt Chamberlain in 1967, according to Stats Perform.

“We’ve got to be the hungry team,” Siakam said. “We’ve got to be the team that’s coming in and wanting to show something. That’s the attitude that we’ve got to have against those guys, because they’ve done it before.”

Indiana Pacers’ Pascal Siakam helped even NBA first-round playoff series 1-1 against Milwaukee Bucks

The Pacers led the NBA in scoring during the regular season, averaging 123.3 points per game. However, Indiana finished Game 1 with its lowest point total (94) and field-goal percentage (39.6%) while shooting 8-of-38 (21.1%) on 3-pointers.

Indiana managed to bounce back in Game 2, shooting 50-of-90 (55.6%) from the floor and 16-of-36 (44.4%) from deep. Siakam helped the Pacers outscore Milwaukee 33-25 in the fourth quarter and lead by as many as 23 points.

“His experience in the playoffs is so valuable,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said of Siakam. “He’s not a guy that’s going to get rattled by anything. Never has once since January, since we got him. He’s a guy that people confide in and look up to.

“He’s established himself on our team as a veteran leader, as somewhat of a mentor because he’s been there,” Carlisle said. “He’s constantly saying, ‘Keep your edge. Keep your edge. Keep your edge.’ He’s been through these things too many times.”

The Pacers host Milwaukee in Game 3 on Friday.