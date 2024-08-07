Jeremy Lamb Retires From NBA After 10 Seasons

Jeremy Lamb announced his retirement from the NBA via Instagram on Wednesday. The 6-foot-5, 180-pounder played 10 seasons (2012-22) in the league as a small forward and shooting guard.

“Basketball has been good to me throughout my entire life, so this decision didn’t come easy, but I have decided to retire from the game that has given me everything,” Lamb shared in the post.

Jeremy Lamb — who played 573 NBA games with Oklahoma City, Charlotte, Indiana and Sacramento — is retiring from basketball, he announced on Instagram. Lamb was part of UConn’s 2011 NCAA championship team. pic.twitter.com/XeE1MtyDkS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 7, 2024

In 573 career NBA regular-season games (136 starts) across 10 seasons, he averaged 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 20.8 minutes per game while shooting 43.9% from the floor, 34.2% from 3-point range, and 85.7% at the free throw line.

Lamb, 32, was selected 12th overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2012 NBA draft out of UConn before getting traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the deal that sent James Harden to Houston.

Jeremy Lamb averaged career-high numbers with the Charlotte Hornets, sunk a buzzer-beating half-court heave against the Toronto Raptors

Lamb then played four seasons (2015-19) with the Charlotte Hornets after spending his first three campaigns (2012-15) with OKC. He averaged career highs in points, rebounds, assists, and minutes played with Charlotte.

During the 2018-19 season with the Hornets, he averaged career highs of 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 28.5 minutes per game in 79 games (55 starts). Plus, the guard/forward shot 44% from the field and 34.8% from deep.

In Charlotte’s 129-111 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 20, 2017, Jeremy Lamb recorded a career-high 32 points on 11-of-17 (64.7%) shooting from the floor, 2-of-2 (100%) from beyond the arc, and 8-of-10 (80%) at the foul line.

On March 24, 2019, he also sunk a buzzer-beating half-court heave to defeat the Raptors.

Jeremy Lamb let it fly from beyond half-court for a jaw-dropping game-winner! #BESTofNBA *The Arc of this shot is 🤯* pic.twitter.com/WQZSXVKiEu — NBA History (@NBAHistory) September 14, 2022

His most recent stint in the NBA came with the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings in the 2021-22 season. In 56 games off the bench that season, he averaged 7.3 points, 2.8 boards, 1.4 assists, and 16.7 minutes per contest.

At UConn, Lamb won the 2011 NCAA championship alongside Kemba Walker and Shabazz Napier. He averaged 14.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 75 games (74 starts) with the Huskies.