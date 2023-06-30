Pacers trade Chris Duarte to Kings for draft compensation

The Indiana Pacers are trading Chris Duarte to the Sacramento Kings for draft compensation, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Duarte, 26, was selected 13th overall by Indiana in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Oregon product made 39 starts in 55 games played with the Pacers of his rookie 2021-22 season. He averaged 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal, and 28 minutes per game. Duarte also shot 43.2% from the floor and 36.9% beyond the arc.

The Indiana Pacers are nearing a trade sending guard Chris Duarte to the Sacramento Kings for draft compensation, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023



In August 2021, Duarte signed a four-year, $17.7 million rookie scale contract with the Pacers. His 2023-24 team option worth $4,124,400 was exercised in October 2022. Of course, the deadline for his $5,893,768 club option for 2024-25 is Oct. 31, 2023.

After trading away Duarte to increase their cap space, the Pacers are now targeting either Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown Jr. or Washington Wizards wing Kyle Kuzma this offseason, per sources.

The Dominican Republic native scored a season-high 27 points on 6-of-9 (66.7%) shooting from deep in Indiana’s 123-122 season-opener loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 10, 2021, and in a 121-117 win over the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 20, 2022.

He finished 10-of-16 (62.5%) shooting from the field against the Dubs. On Apr. 4, 2022, he was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a toe injury. Duarte was then named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

A source tells Legion Hoops that the Indiana Pacers are now targeting either Bruce Brown Jr. or Kyle Kuzma with their increased cap space after trading away Chris Duarte. pic.twitter.com/15rAflVrFf — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 30, 2023



While Duarte had an impressive rookie campaign with the Pacers, he regressed his sophomore year. In 12 starts and 46 appearances of the 2022-23 season, the 6-foot-6 small forward/shooting guard averaged 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 19.5 minutes per game.

In Indiana’s 116-109 loss against the Nets on Oct. 31, Duarte scored a season-high 30 points in 38 minutes as a starter. Along with notching three boards, one assist, and one block, he shot 10-of-15 (66.7%) from the floor and drained five 3-pointers.

