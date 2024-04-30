NBA world is starting to believe Anthony Edwards is the next face of the league

Anthony Edwards taunted his idol Kevin Durant all throughout the first-round playoff series in which the Timberwolves swept the Suns 4-0. Every single night, he would stand at half court with a smile from ear-to-ear, crossing his arms and in a way, telling the entire NBA that he’s out to get them because he’s here too stay.

You could say that the young forward was putting an aging generation of basketball legends on notice, announcing they he’s set to become the next face of the league. KD respects him so much, they he felt no disrespect during this postseason clash. “You win the game, you do whatever you want,” the veteran said.

Actually, he’s become his favorite NBA athlete. “So impressed with Ant. My favorite player to watch. Just grown so much since he came into the league. At 22, just his love for the game shines bright,” Durant said after Sunday’s elimination. “That’s one of the reasons I like him the most because he just loves basketball, he’s grateful to be in this position, he’s taken advantage of every opportunity he’s gotten.”

Gotta love Anthony Edwards coming for everyone (even his 🐐 KD) to stake his claim as face of the NBA pic.twitter.com/nIHz56W9HM — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) April 23, 2024

“Love everything about Ant. Everything,” the Phoenix star kept at it. “Be watching him going forward. I know he’s going to go out there and play extremely hard every single night. Was really impressed with him and he’s going to be somebody I’m following the rest of his career. ”

However, the former NBA champion isn’t the only one who sees this potential in the next generation. “You see Luka, [Edwards], Shai, guys that are really coming into their prime and are highly decorated already as All-Stars and All-NBA guys,” Stephen Curry said two months ago at the All-Star Weekend.

“The league is in pretty good hands when it comes to young talent that gets it and understands the magnitude of the platform we all have and will respect it as they come into their own,” he added.

LeBron James, who is the oldest player in the NBA, knows that their time is almost over. “I’m on the other side, obviously, off the hill, so I’m not gonna play another 21 years. That’s for damn sure,” he said before the playoffs. “I don’t know when that door will close as far as when I’ll retire. But I don’t have much time left.”

Other young stars like Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum have recently expressed their desire to become the next face of NBA

According to Donovan Mitchell, he’s been dreaming about being the next face of the NBA ever since his rookie campaign. As a 20-year-old in his first year, the Cavaliers guard wrote down his objectives as a professional and already felt he was destined to dominate the entire league.

“I can sit here and tell you that I want to be one of the faces of the NBA, if not the face, but I’ve got to go out there and do it. I don’t think of it as pressure,” he told insider Chris Fedor. “That’s the goal I set a long time ago.”

Even though he admires many players in the league, Jayson Tatum told the press a couple of month ago that he’s currently the best in the NBA. “I got a lot of respect for a lot of guys in the league,” said the Boston star. “I truly do believe every time I step on the floor I’m the best player.”

“It’s my seventh year in the league,” the Celtics forward continued. “I’m very confident because I know how hard I worked. I know how much I put into this game. I know how badly I want to be one of the best, how badly I want to win. Why wouldn’t I be confident? Because I know how hard I worked.”