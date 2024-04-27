Tyrese Haliburton had 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 16 assists in Friday night’s 121-118 overtime win against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series — becoming the fourth Indiana Pacers player to register a triple-double in the postseason.

Haliburton, 24, joined Victor Oladipo (2018), Paul George (2013), and Mark Jackson (1998). Haliburton made a 3-point play with 1.6 seconds left in overtime to end his first home playoff game with the W. The two-time All-Star drew a foul on a mid-range shot to help secure the win.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Pacers hold 11th-best odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Bucks.

Indiana outscored Milwaukee 39-22 in the opening quarter. The Pacers’ 39 points tied the franchise record for most points in any playoff quarter. It was their most playoff points scored since Game 5 of the 2000 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Pacers now lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 is this Sunday in Indianapolis.

“You know I was going to shoot it, no matter what,” said Haliburton, who finished just 8-of-22 (36.4%) shooting from the field, 1-of-12 (8.3%) from 3-point range, and he drained his only free throw attempt to seal the victory.

“What I was going to get was really based off of feel. Khris [Middleton] pushed Pascal [Siakam] up to tell Patrick [Beverley] to go under and as soon as I saw Patrick kind of turn his head, I reacted, and everything opened up across the middle and I finally made a shot. I couldn’t buy a bucket tonight.”

Tyrese Haliburton records first playoff career triple-double, helps Indiana Pacers secure first overtime playoff win since 2013

Myles Turner scored a team-high 29 points and added nine rebounds, both playoff career highs. Plus, Siakam ended his outing with 17 points, nine rebounds, and four assists in 42 minutes of action.

Indiana led by as many as 19 points and finished 45-of-105 (42.9%) shooting from the floor, 13-of-49 (26.5%) from deep, and 18-of-24 (75%) at the foul line. The Pacers also outrebounded Milwaukee 50-43.

“It was a really fun game and overtime, what more could you ask for?” Haliburton said. “It was a really fun atmosphere. … I live for these moments. That’s why I’m here.”

Haliburton became the first Pacers player to dish out 10 or more assists in a playoff half as well.