Clippers to Pursue Extension With Ivica Zubac

The Los Angeles Clippers had yet another disappointing end to their season. However, one bright spot from the year was their center, Ivica Zubac. Front office executive, Lawrence Frank, made it clear that coming to terms with Zubac on a contract extension this summer was a priority for the team. While the headlining names of the Clippers are the four future Hall-of-Famers in Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook, Zubac has developed into a quality role player for Los Angeles. After the season he had, it makes sense why the Clippers will be entertaining extension talks this coming offseason.

Los Angeles Clippers to Seek Contract Extension With Ivica Zubac

Ivica Zubac’s Career Year

The seven-footer had the best season of his nine-year career. He posted numbers of 11.7 points, 1.2 blocks, and 9.2 total rebounds per game. Zubac also averaged a field goal percentage of 64.9 percent showcasing his efficiency. On top of this, the Clippers center also tallied a player efficiency rating of 19.3, a true shooting percentage of 67.1 percent, a total rebounding percentage of 19.7 percent, and a win-share total of 6.8.

Zubac was also tasked with guarding some of the premier big men of the NBA this year which tested his defensive capabilities. While one is never going to completely neutralize the likes of Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, or Karl-Anthony Towns, he at least made them work for their points. As a result, Zubac will be heavily sought after on the open market, another reason the Clippers want to sign him to an extension before it is too late.

The Clippers’ Uncertain Future

While Zubac was a positive for the Clippers this past season, the team has a very cloudy future. They have underachieved for the fourth season in a row. They have had plenty of talent over the years to contend for a title, but always fall short. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are not getting younger.

Plus, James Harden and Russell Westbrook are not what they used to be during their MVP years. Los Angeles has a solid team on paper. However, they are also learning one of the hardest lessons in sports. That throwing star power together blows up in a negative way more times than translating into long-term success. Ivica Zubac and his camp will most likely have this in mind while negotiating for a possible extension. Los Angeles is smart to want to keep Zubac on the roster, but their future is very questionable.