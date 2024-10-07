Clippers, P.J. Tucker Agree for Veteran to Stay Away From Team While Seeking Solution

The Los Angeles Clippers and veteran forward P.J. Tucker mutually agreed that the veteran won’t be with the team for the time being while they work to find him a different situation.

Los Angeles Clippers forward P.J. Tucker exercised his $11.54 million player option for the 2024-25 season over the summer

“P.J. is a pro who has achieved a lot in his career and there’s more he wants to accomplish,” the Clippers said in a statement Sunday. “We will continue working with P.J. and his representative to find the best situation for him moving forward.”

Los Angeles also said it would continue to work to find a resolution for Tucker, likely in the form of a trade. In June, the 6-foot-5 wing previously exercised his $11.54 million player option for the 2024-25 season.

According to ESPN’s report, this is the second time that Tucker will be apart from the team since he came from the Philadelphia 76ers in the James Harden trade early last season.

The Clippers sent Tucker and guard Bones Hyland away from the team on Feb. 14 with one game left before last season’s All-Star break. They rejoined the team in the first game out of the break in Oklahoma City on Feb. 22.

NBA fined Tucker $75,000 last season for making public comments about his desire to get traded

Both Tucker and Hyland were disappointed with their roles. Last season, Tucker was frustrated with his lack of playing time and made public comments about expressing a desire to be traded.

Before last season’s trade deadline, Tucker told ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk in early February that he was “actively trying to get traded.” His comments led to the NBA fining him $75,000.

He reiterated his desire to Andscape on the week of the Feb. 8 trade deadline. “I want to be somewhere where I’m needed, wanted and can do it all,” Tucker told Andscape then.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I have my fingers crossed. … I’m hoping to go somewhere else, whether I get bought out and choose where I go or where I can play.”

Tucker is entering the final season of his three-year, $33 million contract

Tucker, 39, is entering the final season of the three-year, $33 million deal he signed with the 76ers in 2022. The North Carolina native was the only player on the team who was not present for media day.

However, he did join the Clippers for training camp in Hawaii.

In 31 games (10 starts) split between the Sixers and Clippers last season, he averaged 1.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 15.7 minutes per contest. He also shot 36% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc.

A trade seems to be the most logical solution for both parties. Since Tucker is no longer in the Clippers’ rotation, the team could potentially recoup some assets in a deal.

At his age, Tucker is expected to play sparingly as a depth option for another team’s frontcourt.