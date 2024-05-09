NBA Confirms Illegal Screen Call Against Pacers’ Myles Turner

The NBA confirmed an illegal screen call on Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner during the closing seconds of the New York Knicks’ 121-117 win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference second-round series, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report.

With 15 seconds left and Indiana trailing 118-117, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton dribbled up the floor as Turner set a high screen on Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo. The play caused DiVincenzo to stumble. Turner was called for an offensive foul, leading to Indiana challenging the call.

“That is an atrocious, atrocious call.” —@MadDogUnleashed on Myles Turner’s illegal screen in Game 1 pic.twitter.com/6kjjET25OU — First Take (@FirstTake) May 8, 2024

However, the Pacers were unsuccessful with the challenge. The league’s report on Tuesday supported that ruling. “Replay review of the foul called on Turner (IND) pursuant to a coach’s challenge was deemed unsuccessful,” the report said. “Turner turns into DiVincenzo’s (NYK) path and does not give him time and distance to change direction prior to the illegal contact.”

Even then, there were a total of four missed calls in the final two minutes, according to the league’s report. Turner should have been whistled for a separate illegal screen on DiVincenzo in the backcourt with about 10 seconds remaining.

Next, there was a kicked ball violation called on Aaron Nesmith with 53 seconds left. Though, kicked ball calls cannot be challenged — only fouls, goaltends, and out-of-bounds calls.

NBA missed a defensive three seconds violation on Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner with 1:19 left in Game 1

According to the report: “Nesmith (IND) makes contact to the ball with his hand, not his foot. There is no replay trigger to review a kicked ball call.”

Before the kicked ball violation on Nesmith, DiVincenzo should have been called for an illegal screen on Nesmith.

“After establishing a legal screening position in Nesmith’s (IND) path, DiVincenzo (NYK) clamps his arm and prevents him from disengaging,” according to the report.

The officials also missed a defensive three seconds violation on Turner with 1:19 left.

Rick Carlisle on the Myles Turner illegal screen call: “I don’t want to talk about the officiating. We’re not expecting to get calls in here. It would be nice if they laid off that one, but they didn’t. That’s just the way it goes. We challenged it. They reviewed it. They’ve got… pic.twitter.com/tx9dyi9vr3 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 7, 2024

Following the call on Turner, the Knicks hit three free throws to seal the victory. Prior to that call, DiVincenzo drained a go-ahead 3-pointer to give New York a 118-115 lead. This play was able to occur because of the kicked ball violation whistled against Nesmith.

Crew chief Zach Zarba acknowledged after the game that the kicked ball shouldn’t have been called. “Postgame review did show that it hit the defender’s hand, which would be legal,” he told Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 43 points, becoming the fourth player in NBA history with four straight 40-point games in the postseason. He joined Michael Jordan (1993), Bernard King (1984), and Jerry West (1965).

The Knicks host the Pacers in Game 2 on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.