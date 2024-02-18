During a recent episode of the “Roommates Show” YouTube podcast, which features New York Knicks guards Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson, Hart went right after the state of Indiana ahead of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

“Hell no, I’m not going to Indianapolis,” Hart said, when asked if he would be attending All-Star Weekend.

“If I don’t have to play the Indiana Pacers, I’m not stepping a foot in that state. I do not want to be in Indiana for any All-Star break, anything. I am not an Indiana guy.”

Josh Hart: “All Star, Indianapolis…” Jalen Brunson: “You coming?” Josh: “Hell no…If I don’t have to play the Indiana Pacers, I’m not stepping foot in that state…I do not want to be in Indiana…I’m not an Indiana guy…” Matt Hillman: “Knicks fans are gonna love this…”

When Mikal Bridges, a Brooklyn Nets forward who was a guest on the show, said that Hart would not want to be in the state even if the Knicks played the Pacers, Hart inferred that he’d rather just visit the airport.

“I don’t want to be there then,” Hart added. “I am not an Indiana fan. Now, a basketball court in the airport, that’s a dope idea.”

However, there are two things that Hart likes about the state of Indiana.

“I love White Castle,” he said. “It’s the only solid thing about Indiana. And Long’s donut, the bakery, fire donuts. … Indiana? Bottom of the barrel.”

The disrespect is real.

Fortunately for Hart, the Knicks are not scheduled to travel to Indiana for the rest of the regular season.

“I hate going to Indiana, bro,” he said.

Of course, Hart’s rant may remind some fans of Joakim Noah’s legendary roast of the city of Cleveland. Following the Chicago Bulls‘ first-round playoff series loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010, Noah shared his feelings about C-town with TNT.

First, he famously said, “Cleveland really sucks.” Then he destroyed the Forest City with clever insults.

“I don’t know about this place, man,” Noah said in an interview. “I just stayed in my hotel room. Every time I look out my windows, it’s pretty depressing here, man. It’s bad. It’s bad. No — no going out in Cleveland, man. It’s all factories.”

When asked later if he regretted those comments, Noah responded, “Not at all,” which angered Cavs fans even more.

“You think Cleveland’s cool?” Noah said. “I’ve never heard anybody say, ‘I’m going to Cleveland on vacation.’ What’s so good about Cleveland?”

Hart was still brutally honest, but Noah’s comments were on another level.

The Knicks are at Philadelphia on Thursday, Feb. 22 after the All-Star break.