New York Knicks guard Cameron Payne identified himself as “Terry Johnson” in a police body cam video when arrested after the police were called to address a disturbance involving his girlfriend on June 14 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Payne, 30, also gave his date of birth as Jan. 1, 1998, when it was Aug. 8, 1994. The 10-year NBA veteran told officers the correct state, as Payne was born in Memphis, Tennessee.

However, Payne was still arrested on suspicion of giving a false police report. Officer Kurt Farner was the arresting officer, according to the Scottsdale police records office.

Cameron Payne refused to provide a truthful name and gave a false report to law enforcement. Payne was booked into Scottsdale City Jail and was later released from custody.

In the nine-minute video, Payne, wearing jewelry, a black hat and shirt, explained he and his girlfriend were having a “disagreement” in the area of 68th Street and Chaparral Road. Payne said he then called 9-1-1.

The conversation initially began with Payne refusing to give his name when asked by the officer to do so.

“I don’t have to tell you my name,” said the former Phoenix Suns guard after the police officer said he called 9-1-1. “I don’t have a reason to; I told you I made a mistake.”

New York Knicks guard Cameron Payne told police officers twice that his name was Terry Johnson

When the police demanded Payne to give his name and reassured him that he’d be arrested if he didn’t, Payne said, “Terry Johnson,” twice even after his girlfriend identified him as Cameron.

Payne told the officers he gave his name on the 9-1-1 call and asked if they received it from the lady who took his information on the phone. The police suspected that Payne had lied about his real name.

The officer with the body cam lectured him about the importance of giving accurate information to law enforcement. Moments later, Payne finally admitted his real name.

“My name is Cameron Payne,” said Payne, who went on to ask the two officers to leave.

When the police asked if that was his legal name, Payne replied, “No, that’s my fake name.” This led to Payne saying, “Arrest me for telling you a fake name, congratulations.”

According to the body cam footage, the officers arrested Payne around 2:44 a.m., explaining to him that was “the dumbest way to get arrested.” As they walked Payne out, he asked for shoes, but the Memphis native wasn’t allowed a pair and was read the charges.

Payne signed a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the Knicks in July.

New York opens its season at the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, Oct. 22.