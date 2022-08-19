List of the 34 NBA players competing in EuroBasket in September

A total of 34 NBA players are competing in EuroBasket in September 2022. The basketball competition is also known as the European Basketball Championship. It runs from Sept. 1–18. In 2017, Slovenia defeated Serbia by a final score 93-85 in the gold-medal game.

Check out the full list of NBA players competing in this year’s EuroBasket down below. Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic are scheduled to play for Slovenia. Of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother, Thanasis, are playing for Greece.

List of 34 NBA players competing in EuroBasket in September 2022