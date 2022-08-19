Main Page
List of the 34 NBA players competing in EuroBasket in September
A total of 34 NBA players are competing in EuroBasket in September 2022. The basketball competition is also known as the European Basketball Championship. It runs from Sept. 1–18. In 2017, Slovenia defeated Serbia by a final score 93-85 in the gold-medal game.
Check out the full list of NBA players competing in this year’s EuroBasket down below. Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic are scheduled to play for Slovenia. Of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother, Thanasis, are playing for Greece.
Sacramento Kings center Alex Len and Toronto Raptors forward Svi Mykhailiuk are playing for the Ukraine. And the Milwaukee Bucks have three players competing in the tournament, the most for an NBA team. Similar to the NCAA Tournament, EuroBasket has a knockout stage. This is a 16-team single-game elimination tournament. The tournament has gold-medal and bronze-medal games. In 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017, a total of 24 teams competed. Before 2011, only 16 teams were allowed to compete. For more information on EuroBasket, go to the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 website.
NBA Player
NBA Team
Country
Jusuf Nurkic
Portland Trail Blazers
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bojan Bogdanovic
Utah Jazz
Croatia
Dario Saric
Phoenix Suns
Croatia
Ivica Zubac
Los Angeles Clippers
Croatia
Vit Krejci
Oklahoma City Thunder
Czech Republic
Lauri Markkanen
Cleveland Cavaliers
Finland
Evan Fournier
New York Knicks
France
Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
France
Theo Maledon
Oklahoma City Thunder
France
Goga Bitadze
Indiana Pacers
Georgia
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Milwaukee Bucks
Georgia
Daniel Theis
Indiana Pacers
Germany
Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
Germany
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
Greece
Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
Greece
Tyler Dorsey
Dallas Mavericks
Greece
Deni Avdija
Washington Wizards
Israel
Simone Fontecchio
Utah Jazz
Italy
Danilo Gallinari
Boston Celtics
Italy
Domantas Sabonis
Sacramento Kings
Lithuania
Jonas Valanciunas
New Orleans Pelicans
Lithuania
Marko Simonovic
Chicago Bulls
Montenegro
Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
Serbia
Vlatko Cancar
Denver Nuggets
Slovenia
Luka Doncic
Dallas Mavericks
Slovenia
Goran Dragic
Chicago Bulls
Slovenia
Usman Garuba
Houston Rockets
Spain
Juancho Hernangomez
Toronto Raptors
Spain
Willy Hernangomez
New Orleans Pelicans
Spain
Furkan Korkmaz
Philadelphia 76ers
Turkey
Cedi Osman
Cleveland Cavaliers
Turkey
Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
Turkey
Alex Len
Sacramento Kings
Ukraine
Svi Mykhailiuk
Toronto Raptors
Ukraine
