List of the 34 NBA players competing in EuroBasket in September

Updated 1 min ago on
A total of 34 NBA players are competing in EuroBasket in September 2022. The basketball competition is also known as the European Basketball Championship. It runs from Sept. 1–18. In 2017, Slovenia defeated Serbia by a final score 93-85 in the gold-medal game.

Check out the full list of NBA players competing in this year’s EuroBasket down below. Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic are scheduled to play for Slovenia. Of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother, Thanasis, are playing for Greece.

NBA Player

NBA Team

Country
Jusuf Nurkic Portland Trail Blazers Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bojan Bogdanovic Utah Jazz Croatia
Dario Saric Phoenix Suns Croatia
Ivica Zubac Los Angeles Clippers Croatia
Vit Krejci Oklahoma City Thunder Czech Republic
Lauri Markkanen Cleveland Cavaliers Finland
Evan Fournier New York Knicks France
Rudy Gobert Minnesota Timberwolves France
Theo Maledon Oklahoma City Thunder France
Goga Bitadze Indiana Pacers Georgia
Sandro Mamukelashvili Milwaukee Bucks Georgia
Daniel Theis Indiana Pacers Germany
Franz Wagner Orlando Magic Germany
Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Greece
Thanasis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Greece
Tyler Dorsey Dallas Mavericks Greece
Deni Avdija Washington Wizards Israel
Simone Fontecchio Utah Jazz Italy
Danilo Gallinari Boston Celtics Italy
Domantas Sabonis Sacramento Kings Lithuania
Jonas Valanciunas New Orleans Pelicans Lithuania
Marko Simonovic Chicago Bulls Montenegro
Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets Serbia
Vlatko Cancar Denver Nuggets Slovenia
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks Slovenia
Goran Dragic Chicago Bulls Slovenia
Usman Garuba Houston Rockets Spain
Juancho Hernangomez Toronto Raptors Spain
Willy Hernangomez New Orleans Pelicans Spain
Furkan Korkmaz Philadelphia 76ers Turkey
Cedi Osman Cleveland Cavaliers Turkey
Alperen Sengun Houston Rockets Turkey
Alex Len Sacramento Kings Ukraine
Svi Mykhailiuk Toronto Raptors Ukraine

Sacramento Kings center Alex Len and Toronto Raptors forward Svi Mykhailiuk are playing for the Ukraine. And the Milwaukee Bucks have three players competing in the tournament, the most for an NBA team.

Similar to the NCAA Tournament, EuroBasket has a knockout stage. This is a 16-team single-game elimination tournament. The tournament has gold-medal and bronze-medal games.

In 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017, a total of 24 teams competed. Before 2011, only 16 teams were allowed to compete. For more information on EuroBasket, go to the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 website.

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

