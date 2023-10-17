Who Are The Youngest & Oldest NBA Teams In 2023?

Here are the youngest and oldest NBA teams ranked ahead of the 2023-24 season. This comes from years of below-.500 records, first-round draft selections, trades, and offseason signings. Check out the top-10 lists below of the youngest and oldest NBA teams.

Top 10 Youngest NBA Teams In 2023-24 Season

10.) Memphis Grizzlies — 25.5 Average Age

Of course, the Memphis Grizzlies’ roster has an average age of 25.5. G.G. Jackson is only 18 and turns 19 on Dec. 17, which makes him the youngest player on Memphis. The South Carolina native was the 45th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Not to mention, the Grizzlies also have two 21-year-olds (forwards Jake LaRavia, Kenneth Lofton Jr.) and three 22-year-olds (forwards Ziaire Williams and David Roddy, center Santi Aldama).

9.) Indiana Pacers — 25.1 Average Age

Next, the Indiana Pacers currently have 15 players signed to their roster. Jarace Walker, 20, is the youngest player on the team. The 6-foot-8 forward was selected eighth overall by the Washington Wizards in this year’s draft out of the University of Houston. Indiana also has two 22-year-olds signed — guard Isaiah Wong and forward Ben Sheppard.

8.) Detroit Pistons — 24.9 Average Age

The Detroit Pistons have 19 players signed to their roster. Jalen Duren, 19, is the youngest player in Detroit. The 6-foot-11 center was selected 13th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in last year’s draft, and he was then immediately traded to the Pistons.

At 34 years old, forward Bojan Bogdanovic is the oldest player on the Pistons. Last October, the nine-year veteran signed a two-year, $39.03 million contract extension with Detroit. Plus, guards Joe Harris and Alec Burks are the second-oldest players, at 32.

7.) Utah Jazz — 24.9 Average Age

Furthermore, the Utah Jazz have an average age of 24.9. Utah has three 19-year-olds signed — forwards Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh and guard Keyonte George. However, because Jordan Clarkson (31) and Kelly Olynk (32) are the oldest players, Utah’s average age increased above 24 years.

6.) Brooklyn Nets — 24.9 Average Age

As for the Brooklyn Nets, their average age is 24.9. At 19 years old, Brooklyn’s youngest two players are forward Noah Clowey and guard Dariq Whitehead. All three of the Nets’ oldest players are only 30 — forwards Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale and guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

5.) Orlando Magic — 24.3 Average Age

Additionally, the Orlando Magic have 20 players signed to their roster. While Orlando doesn’t have any teenagers, it has two 20-year-olds (forward Paolo Banchero, guard Jett Howard) and two 22-year-olds (guard Jalen Suggs, forward Franz Wagner). At 36, wing Joe Ingles is the oldest Magic player.

4.) Charlotte Hornets — 24.3 Average Age

The Charlotte Hornets have an average age of 24.3. At just 19 years old, guards Nick Smith Jr. and Amari Bailey are the youngest players on Charlotte.

Forward Brandon Miller (20) and guard Bryce McGowens (20) are the second-youngest standouts on the roster. Note that wing Gordon Hayward is the oldest player, at 33.

3.) Oklahoma City Thunder — 24.1 Average Age

Moreover, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s average age is 24.1. OKC has 19 players signed to its roster. Guard Cason Wallace, 19, is the youngest player.

Guard Victor Oladipo, 31, and forward Davis Bertans, 30, are the oldest players on the Thunder. That makes them the only OKC players in their 30s. At 20, forward Ousmane Dieng is the second-youngest standout.

2.) San Antonio Spurs — 24 Average Age

After finishing the 2022-23 season with a 22-60 record, the San Antonio Spurs went on to receive the No. 1 overall pick in the draft lottery for the 2023 NBA Draft. With the first overall selection, San Antonio picked 7-foot-3 forward/center Victor Wembanyama, who’s only 19 years old.

Guard Sidy Cissoko is also 19. The three 20-year-olds on the Spurs’ roster are forward Jeremy Sochan and guards Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley.

1.) Portland Trail Blazers — 23.9 Average Age

Following the Damian Lillard (33) trade, the Portland Trail Blazers are now officially the youngest NBA team entering the 2023-24 season. At 30, former Boston Celtics guard and 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year recipient Malcolm Brogdon is the oldest player.

Guards Scoot Henderson and Rayan Rupert are the youngest players, at 19. Guard Shaedon Sharpe and center John Butler Jr. are only 20 years old as well.

Top 10 Oldest NBA Teams In 2023-24 Season

10.) Cleveland Cavaliers — 27.1 Average Age

Heading into the 2023-24 NBA season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have the 10th-oldest roster. Three players are in their 30s — forward Georges Niang (30), guard Ricky Rubio (32), and center Tristan Thompson (32). Guard Emoni Bates (19) is the Cavs’ youngest player.

9.) Boston Celtics — 27.2 Average Age

The Boston Celtics were defeated by the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals a couple of seasons ago and lost in seven games to the Miami Heat in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. Nevertheless, Boston remains a championship contender with the league’s ninth-oldest team.

After trading center Robert Williams III and guard Malcolm Brogdon for Jrue Holiday, 33, the C’s cracked the top 10 on this list. Holiday and veteran center Al Horford, 37, are the only two Celtics players in their 30s.

8.) Dallas Mavericks — 27.3 Average Age

Likewise, the Dallas Mavericks are the fourth-oldest Western Conference team in the NBA this season. Seven players are in their 30s — guards Kyrie Irving (31), Tim Hardaway Jr. (31), and Seth Curry (33); forwards Markieff Morris (34) and Maxi Klebber (31); and centers Richaun Holmes (30) and Dwight Powell (32).

7.) Toronto Raptors — 27.3 Average Age

Besides the Cavaliers, one surprise team for a number of fans on this list is the Toronto Raptors. Maybe it’s because of veteran guard Garrett Temple, who’s 37 years old.

Other Toronto players in their 30s include forwards Chris Boucher (30), Thaddeus Young (35), and Otto Porter Jr. (30). Ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder is also 30 years old.

6.) Phoenix Suns — 27.7 Average Age

Following the Brooklyn trade for two-time NBA champ Kevin Durant, it was only a matter of time before Phoenix showed up on this particular ranking. Durant, 35, is the oldest Suns player.

Other Phoenix players in their 30s include guards Bradley Beal (30), Eric Gordon (34), and Damion Lee (30). Their youngest player is 21-year-old guard Keon Johnson.

5.) Miami Heat — 27.8 Average Age

The Miami Heat’s average age is 27.8. Under Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, age hasn’t seemed to matter. Miami advanced to the 2023 NBA Finals last season, where they eventually lost in five games to the Denver Nuggets.

Four Heat players are in their 30s — guards Kyle Lowry (37) and Josh Richardson (30), forward Jimmy Butler (34), and center Kevin Love (35). The Heat are expected to win at least 40 games this season.

4.) Golden State Warriors — 28.5 Average Age

Will the Golden State Warriors dynasty win one more NBA championship? For the Dubs to add another chip, they will have to do it with one of the oldest rosters.

A whopping nine veterans are in their 30s — guards Stephen Curry (35), Klay Thompson (33), Chris Paul (38), Gary Payton II (30), Cory Joseph (32), Rodney McGruder (32), and Javonte Green (30); and forwards Draymond Green (33) and Rudy Gay (37).

3.) Philadelphia 76ers — 28.6 Average Age

Next, the Philadelphia 76ers have an average age of 28.6. The Sixers have six players in their 30s — guards James Harden (34) and Patrick Beverley (35); and forwards Tobias Harris (31), P.J. Tucker (38), Danuel House Jr. (30), and Danny Green (36). Philly’s youngest player is 20-year-old guard Terquavion Smith.

2.) Milwaukee Bucks — 28.8 Average Age

As for the Milwaukee Bucks, the Eastern Conference contender has an average age of 28.8. Now, Milwaukee is the second-oldest NBA team after trading for Damian Lillard, 33.

Other 30-year-olds on the Bucks’ roster include guards Pat Connaughton (30); forwards Khris Middleton (32), Jae Crowder (33), and Thanasis Antetokounmpo (31); and centers Brook Lopez (35) and Robin Lopez (35).

1.) Los Angeles Clippers — 29.1 Average Age

While the Bucks could potentially get away with winning an NBA championship with an old roster, the same cannot be said about the Los Angeles Clippers.

Eight players are in their 30s — guards Norman Powell (30) and Russell Westbrook (34); forwards Kawhi Leonard (32), Marcus Morris Sr. (34), Robert Covington (32), Nicolas Batum (34); and center Mason Plumlee (33).

Average Age of Every NBA Team In 2023-24 Season

NBA Team Average Age Youngest Player(s) Los Angeles Clippers 29.1 Joshua Primo (20) Milwaukee Bucks 28.8 Chris Livingston (20), Jazian Gortman (20) Philadelphia 76ers 28.6 Terquavion Smith (20) Golden State Warriors 28.5 Brandon Podziemski (20) Miami Heat 27.8 Nikola Jovic (20) Phoenix Suns 27.7 Keon Johnson (21) Toronto Raptors 27.3 Gradey Dick (19) Dallas Mavericks 27.3 Dereck Lively II (19) Boston Celtics 27.2 Jordan Walsh (19) Cleveland Cavaliers 27.1 Emoni Bates (19) Sacramento Kings 26.7 Colby Jones (21) Chicago Bulls 26.7 Julian Phillips (19) Washington Wizards 26.7 Bilal Coulibaly (19) Denver Nuggets 26.6 Julian Strawther (21), Peyton Watson (21) Houston Rockets 26.1 Cam Whitmore (19) Atlanta Hawks 26.1 Kobe Bufkin (20), A.J. Griffin (20), Mouhamed Gueye (20) Los Angeles Lakers 25.9 Jalen Hood-Schifino (20), Max Christie (20) New York Knicks 25.8 Jaylen Martin (19) Minnesota Timberwolves 25.7 Leonard Miller (19) New Orleans Pelicans 25.6 Dyson Daniels (20) Memphis Grizzlies 25.5 G.G. Jackson (18) Indiana Pacers 25.1 Jarace Walker (20) Detroit Pistons 24.9 Jalen Duren (19) Utah Jazz 24.9 Taylor Hendricks (19), Brice Sensabaugh (19), Keyonte George (19) Brooklyn Nets 24.9 Noah Clowey (19), Dariq Whitehead (19) Orlando Magic 24.3 Paolo Banchero (20), Jett Howard (20) Charlotte Hornets 24.3 Nick Smith Jr. (19), Amari Bailey (19) Oklahoma City Thunder 24.1 Cason Wallace (19) San Antonio Spurs 24.0 Victor Wembanyama (19), Sidy Cissoko (19) Portland Trail Blazers 23.9 Scoot Henderson (19), Rayan Rupert (19)

