Bleacher Report polled the NBA community on which active players belong in the top 100 entering the 2023-24 season, and let’s just say the top-25 rankings list will surprise a number of fans. Where did 2023 MVP center Joel Embiid end up? How about 2023 NBA Finals MVP center Nikola Jokic?

Last week, Bleacher Report released its annual preseason player rankings titled “Predicting NBA’s Top 100 Players for 2023-24 Season.” Site readers and app users were able to vote on a limitless number of players selected by B/R’s NBA staff. Check out the NBA fans’ top 25 list below.

Bleacher Report NBA Fans’ Top 25 Player Rankings

NBA Fans Ranking NBA Player Bleacher Report Staff Ranking NBA Team Of Player 25.) Trae Young 30.) Atlanta Hawks 24.) Paul George 18.) Los Angeles Clippers 23.) Bam Adebayo 27.) Miami Heat 22.) Kyrie Irving 25.) Dallas Mavericks 21.) Tyrese Haliburton 33.) Indiana Pacers 20.) Jamal Murray 16.) Denver Nuggets 19.) Kawhi Leonard 13.) Los Angeles Clippers 18.) Ja Morant 21.) Memphis Grizzlies 17.) Jaylen Brown 19.) Boston Celtics 16.) De’Aaron Fox 17.) Sacramento Kings 15.) Anthony Davis 10.) Los Angeles Lakers 14.) Donovan Mitchell 20.) Cleveland Cavaliers 13.) Jimmy Butler 12.) Miami Heat 12.) Damian Lillard 14.) Portland Trail Blazers 11.) Devin Booker 9.) Phoenix Suns 10.) Anthony Edwards 15.) Minnesota Timberwolves 9.) LeBron James 7.) Los Angeles Lakers 8.) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 11.) Oklahoma City Thunder 7.) Kevin Durant 8.) Phoenix Suns 6.) Joel Embiid 4.) Philadelphia 76ers 5.) Jayson Tatum 5.) Boston Celtics 4.) Nikola Jokic 1.) Denver Nuggets 3.) Stephen Curry 6.) Golden State Warriors 2.) Luka Doncic 3.) Dallas Mavericks 1.) Giannis Antetokounmpo 2.) Milwaukee Bucks

Do you agree with either list from Bleacher Report? That’s unlikely, needless to say. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic finished as MVP runner-up in the 2022-23 season, and the five-time All-Star went on to win his first NBA Finals MVP, NBA championship, and Best NBA Player at the 2023 ESPYS.

In 69 starts of the 2022-23 season, Jokic averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, a career-high 9.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 33.7 minutes per game. The eight-year veteran also shot a career-best 63.2% from the floor and 38.3% beyond the arc. However, NBA fans think Joker is the fourth-best player. This is insanity.

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is a top-20 player, 2023 NBA MVP award winner Joel Embiid and 2023 NBA Finals MVP winner Nikola Jokic are disrespected

The one player with a 12-rank difference between fan votes and Bleacher Report staff votes is Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. In July, the 6-foot-5 guard signed a five-year, $205.9 million designated max contract extension worth up to $260 million with Indiana.

In 56 starts with the Pacers in the 2022-23 season, Haliburton averaged career highs of 20.7 points and 10.4 assists per game. The Wisconsin native also logged 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 33.6 minutes per game while shooting career bests of 49% from the field and 87.1% at the free throw line as well.

Haliburton led the NBA in assist percentage (47.6%) this past season. Nonetheless, the Bleacher Report staff believes he’s not a top-20 player. Last season, he finished sixth in voting for NBA Most Improved Player of the Year.

Other NBA players that fans and the Bleacher Report staff disagreed the most on include Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.

Two important points to note: Joel Embiid is a top-five player, and Jokic definitely belongs in the top three. Additionally, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is a great player as well. If fans are taking playoff performances into account, Jokic should be No. 1.

