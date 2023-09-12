NBA win totals odds for the 2023-24 season are featured here. The 2023-24 NBA regular season runs from Oct. 24, 2023, through Apr. 14, 2024. The NBA will hold its inaugural in-season tournament from Nov. 3 to Dec. 9. All games except the final count toward the regular season standings.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Feb. 18, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The play-in tournament is scheduled for April 16-19, and the playoffs are set to begin on April 20. The NBA Finals are scheduled to start on June 6, 2024.

NBA Win Totals Odds For 2023-24 Season: Celtics, Nuggets Top List

Boston Celtics: 54.5 Wins (O +105/U -125)

First off, the Celtics are still expected to win over 50 games in the 2023-24 season. Last season, Boston went 57-25. However, Boston underwent quite a few changes this offseason. As part of a three-team trade in June, Boston acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards after the All-Star center opted into his $36 million contract for 2023-24.

The Celtics then traded 2022 DPOY Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. In the trade, the C’s also sent their 35th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to Washington. The Wizards received Danilo Gallinari, Julian Phillips, and Mike Muscala from the Celtics as well. Furthermore, Memphis then sent its 2023 and 2024 first-round picks to Boston.

Next, Boston signed former Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton to a two-year, $4.2 million contract. Banton, 23, was selected 46th overall by the Raptors in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Jaylen Brown, 26, also agreed to a five-year supermax extension worth up to $304 million with the Celtics. The deal is fully guaranteed with a trade kicker and no player option. This is the richest annual contract in NBA history.

Brown is now under contract through the 2028-29 season. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum will be eligible for a five-year contract extension next summer worth over $300 million.

The Celtics could take a step back this season. Although they’ll still be in the mix to win the Eastern Conference in 2024, the C’s will likely finish with less than 54 wins.

Denver Nuggets: 54.5 Wins (O -105/U -115)

Congrats to the Nuggets for winning their first NBA title in their 47-year history last season. Nikola Jokic finished as MVP runner-up in the 2022-23 season, but the five-time All-Star went on to win his first NBA Finals MVP and NBA championship ring. During the offseason, he also won Best NBA Player at the 2023 ESPYS.

Now, Denver’s win total for the 2023-24 season is set at 54.5 wins. The Nuggets ended 2022-23 with a 53-29 record. Note that key players managed to stay healthy throughout the course of the season.

During the 2023 free agency, Bruce Brown Jr. declined his $7.77 million player option with Denver and inked a two-year, $45 million contract with the Indiana Pacers.

However, one could argue that the champs’ biggest loss was forward Jeff Green. Of course, Green signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Houston Rockets. The veteran played 56 games during the regular season and appeared in all 20 of Denver’s playoff games.

He saw almost 20 minutes per game in coach Michael Malone’s rotation. Much like the Celtics, the Nuggets could take a step back in terms of overall wins. This all depends on whether or not the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns can become legitimate title threats.

Regardless of how fans may feel, the Nuggets will remain at the top of the NBA win totals projection.

Miami Heat: 48.5 (O -125/U +105)

Lastly, the Heat’s 2023-24 season has to be the biggest mystery of all. Miami engaged in trade talks with the Portland Trail Blazers for superstar guard Damian Lillard. But negotiations are stalled out. Until Lillard is with the Heat, a number of bettors cannot picture the Heat being a better team next season.

Last season, the Heat finished 44-38.

In June, Victor Oladipo exercised his $9.45 million player option for the 2023-24 season before Miami traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder, along with a 2029 second-round draft pick and a 2023 second-rounder for cash.

Centers Thomas Bryant (two-year, $5.37 million) and Orlando Robinson (two-year, $3.92 million) inked deals as well. Forward Kevin Love signed a two-year, $7.86 million contract, and guard Josh Richardson agreed to a two-year, $5.94 million deal.

Not to mention, the Heat traded wing Max Strus to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team sign-and-trade. Cleveland traded Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens to the San Antonio Spurs; Miami traded a 2026 second-round pick to San Antonio; and the Spurs sent their 2027 second-rounder to the Heat.

Plus, guard Gabe Vincent signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Then there’s center Udonis Haslem, who announced his retirement from the NBA after a 20-year career. While the Heat still have Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, the Eastern Conference contender seems weaker. Unless a blockbuster trade occurs, take the under.

